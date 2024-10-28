Home Remedies To Avoid Getting Sick During Seasonal Changes

As winter begins, cases of colds, flu, fevers, and coughs become noticeably more common among people of all ages across the country. Experts say that the drop in temperature during this season can weaken the immune system, making us more susceptible to infections caused by viruses and bacteria. Consequently, the likelihood of contracting such infections rises.
In particular, children and the elderly are more vulnerable to infections during this season due to their relatively weaker immune systems. In these situations, incorporating home remedies and precautions into one’s daily routine can help not only strengthen immunity but also reduce the chances of falling ill.
What Do Doctors Say?
Naturopathy expert Dr. Vaidya Ram Kumar Chauhan from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, says that there is higher risk of infection during seasonal transitions, especially as the body faces frequent shifts between cold and warm conditions. This seasonal transition increases susceptibility to infections in people of all ages. However, young children and the elderly are especially affected due to their lower immunity levels.
“This season calls for extra caution about health,” Dr. Chauhan advises, particularly for those who frequently fall ill, have recently recovered from illness, or have chronic conditions that lower their immunity.
Tips for Prevention
Dr Chauhan gives importance to staying hydrated, consuming nutritious food, getting sufficient sleep, incorporating exercise into daily routines, and maintaining hygiene to help keep the immune system strong. "These steps can go a long way in preventing infections and other seasonal health issues," he says.
Here are some specific home remedies and precautions to boost immunity and keep winter ailments at bay:
Ginger And Honey
Ginger is packed with antioxidant and antiviral properties that help relieve colds and coughs. Mixing one teaspoon of ginger juice with honey and consuming it twice a day can provide relief from sore throat and phlegm.
Turmeric Milk
Curcumin (the active compound in turmeric) has powerful anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties. Drinking half a teaspoon of turmeric in a glass of hot milk helps warm the body and reduce the risk of infection.
Tulsi And Ginger Tea
A tea made from basil (tulsi) and ginger is highly effective in relieving cold and cough symptoms. Boil basil leaves and ginger in water, and drink the mixture to alleviate symptoms of congestion and sore throat.
Cloves And Black Pepper
Both cloves and black pepper have antibacterial properties that help reduce throat infections. Adding them to tea or simply chewing a clove can soothe the throat and reduce irritation.
Steam Inhalation
Inhaling steam is an effective remedy for nasal and throat congestion. Adding a few drops of eucalyptus oil to hot water and inhaling the steam clears the respiratory tract and provides relief from cough and sinus congestion.
Vitamin C-Rich Foods
Vitamin C is essential for boosting immunity. Including vitamin C-rich foods like oranges, lemons, and amla (Indian gooseberry) strengthens the immune system and helps fend off infections.
Additional Precautions
Alongside these remedies, adopting certain precautions in your daily routine can help prevent infections this winter:
- Practice good hygiene: Wash hands thoroughly after returning home from outside. Maintaining cleanliness is crucial to avoid the spread of germs.
- Avoid cold foods and drinks: Reduce or avoid consumption of cold foods and drinks, especially ice cream and sodas, as they may aggravate cold symptoms.
- Avoid sudden temperature changes: Take care when transitioning from warm to cold environments, like stepping outside after being in an air-conditioned room. Sudden temperature changes can shock the system, making it more vulnerable to infections.
- Keep children warm: Always dress children in warm clothing during winter and pay close attention to their diet, ensuring it includes immunity-boosting foods.
- Maintain distance from infected individuals: If someone around you is ill, consider wearing a mask and maintaining distance to avoid catching the infection.
Following these tips and precautions can help you and your family stay healthy and resilient during the winter season. Stay warm, take care, and keep your immune system strong.