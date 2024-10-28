ETV Bharat / health

Home Remedies To Avoid Getting Sick During Seasonal Changes

As winter begins, cases of colds, flu, fevers, and coughs become noticeably more common among people of all ages across the country. Experts say that the drop in temperature during this season can weaken the immune system, making us more susceptible to infections caused by viruses and bacteria. Consequently, the likelihood of contracting such infections rises.

In particular, children and the elderly are more vulnerable to infections during this season due to their relatively weaker immune systems. In these situations, incorporating home remedies and precautions into one’s daily routine can help not only strengthen immunity but also reduce the chances of falling ill.

What Do Doctors Say?

Naturopathy expert Dr. Vaidya Ram Kumar Chauhan from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, says that there is higher risk of infection during seasonal transitions, especially as the body faces frequent shifts between cold and warm conditions. This seasonal transition increases susceptibility to infections in people of all ages. However, young children and the elderly are especially affected due to their lower immunity levels.

“This season calls for extra caution about health,” Dr. Chauhan advises, particularly for those who frequently fall ill, have recently recovered from illness, or have chronic conditions that lower their immunity.

Tips for Prevention

Dr Chauhan gives importance to staying hydrated, consuming nutritious food, getting sufficient sleep, incorporating exercise into daily routines, and maintaining hygiene to help keep the immune system strong. "These steps can go a long way in preventing infections and other seasonal health issues," he says.

Here are some specific home remedies and precautions to boost immunity and keep winter ailments at bay:

Ginger And Honey

Ginger is packed with antioxidant and antiviral properties that help relieve colds and coughs. Mixing one teaspoon of ginger juice with honey and consuming it twice a day can provide relief from sore throat and phlegm.

Turmeric Milk

Curcumin (the active compound in turmeric) has powerful anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties. Drinking half a teaspoon of turmeric in a glass of hot milk helps warm the body and reduce the risk of infection.