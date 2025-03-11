ETV Bharat / health

Trying For A Baby? A Holistic Guide To Boosting Fertility For Couples Who Are Ready To Conceive

Parenthood is a journey, and while it may take time, taking care of your body and mind will improve your chances of becoming a parent.

Improve your chances of conception by following our expert tips
Improve your chances of having a baby by following these expert tips (Getty Images)
Published : Mar 11, 2025, 12:57 PM IST

You’ve made the decision to start a family, but things aren’t happening as quickly as you expected. You’re eating right, trying to reduce stress (easier said than done), and doing all the things the internet tells you to but the positive test still isn’t showing up. Before you panic or start Googling worst-case scenarios, take a deep breath. The good news is that there are natural ways to boost fertility and improve your chances of conception.

We often think fertility is all about age, but there’s so much more to it: your diet, lifestyle, stress levels, and even your sleep play a huge role. Dr. Kaberi Banerjee, Infertility and IVF Expert, Founder and Medical Director, Advance Fertility and Gynaecology Centre in Delhi shares key insights for couples trying to conceive.

1. Nourish Your Body with the Right Foods

Dry fruits
Eat dry fruits, nuts and seeds for optimum fertility (Getty Images)

What you eat directly affects your reproductive health. A well-balanced diet can improve egg and sperm quality, setting the foundation for a healthy pregnancy. Dr. Banerjee suggests including dark leafy greens, dry fruits, and antioxidant-rich foods in your daily meals. These help protect eggs and sperm from oxidative stress. She also advises sticking to culturally rich, home-cooked meals like dal-chawal, idli, dosa, and fresh sabzis instead of processed or takeaway food. These traditional meals provide essential nutrients and keep your body in balance.

Leafy green veggies
Include leafy green vegetables in your daily meals (Getty Images)

2. Maintain a Healthy Weight

Your weight (whether too high or too low) can impact ovulation and sperm production. Being overweight can lead to hormonal imbalances and insulin resistance, while being underweight can disrupt your menstrual cycle. Dr. Banerjee highlights that maintaining an appropriate weight isn’t about extremes but about balance. Focus on nutritious, whole foods and regular movement to support your body’s natural rhythms.

Couple jogging in a park
Both partners need to exercise if they are trying to conceive (Getty Images)

3. Move Your Body, But Don’t Overdo It

Exercise is crucial for blood circulation, hormone regulation, and overall well-being. However, too much or too little exercise can interfere with fertility.

Woman doing yoga
Regular yoga practice improves fertility (Getty Images)

What works best? Daily movement: Walking, yoga, or light strength training can improve blood flow to reproductive organs. Avoid overtraining. Extreme workouts (long-distance running or intense HIIT) can cause stress on the body, leading to irregular periods and lower sperm quality.

4. Sleep Is a Game Changer

If you’re skipping sleep to squeeze in more work, binge-watching, or late-night scrolling, then stop. Your hormones reset and regulate while you sleep, making it one of the most crucial factors for fertility. Dr. Banerjee recommends getting 7-10 hours of uninterrupted sleep to keep reproductive hormones in check. Create a bedtime routine, reduce blue light exposure before sleep, and make sure your room is dark and quiet.

5. Cut Down on Toxins

Everyday chemicals in plastics, beauty products, and even cleaning supplies can mess with your hormones. Reduce your exposure to toxins by:

  • Switching to glass or stainless steel for food storage
  • Choosing organic where possible
  • Using natural skincare and cleaning products

6. Manage Stress

Stress is one of the biggest fertility disruptors. High-stress levels can lead to hormonal imbalances, delayed ovulation, and low sperm count.

Woman meditating
Meditation is a great way to manage stress (Getty Images)

Simple ways to manage stress:

  • Meditation & deep breathing: Just 5-10 minutes a day can help calm your nervous system.
  • Journaling: Write down your thoughts, worries, and wins to process emotions.
  • Spending time in nature: Even a short walk outdoors can help reduce stress levels.

7. Know Your Fertile Window

Timing is everything when trying to conceive. Understanding your menstrual cycle and identifying ovulation days can increase your chances. Track ovulation using an app or ovulation test strips. Look for signs like cervical mucus changes and a slight rise in body temperature.

8. Reduce Screen Time and EMF Exposure

Too much exposure to radiation from phones and laptops can affect sperm quality and hormone levels. Dr. Banerjee advises keeping phones away from your body, especially near reproductive areas, and limiting screen time before bed.

9. When to Seek Professional Help

If you’ve been trying to conceive for a year (or six months if you’re over 35) without success, it might be time to consult a fertility specialist. Dr. Banerjee suggests seeking medical advice if you experience:

  • Irregular or absent periods
  • Known reproductive health issues (like PCOS or endometriosis)
  • Low sperm count or motility issues

Fertility treatments like ultrasounds, hormone tests, and tube testing can help identify any underlying issues and guide the right course of action. Trying to conceive can feel overwhelming, but small, consistent changes to your lifestyle can make a big difference.

