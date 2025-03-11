ETV Bharat / health

Trying For A Baby? A Holistic Guide To Boosting Fertility For Couples Who Are Ready To Conceive

Improve your chances of having a baby by following these expert tips ( Getty Images )

You’ve made the decision to start a family, but things aren’t happening as quickly as you expected. You’re eating right, trying to reduce stress (easier said than done), and doing all the things the internet tells you to but the positive test still isn’t showing up. Before you panic or start Googling worst-case scenarios, take a deep breath. The good news is that there are natural ways to boost fertility and improve your chances of conception.

We often think fertility is all about age, but there’s so much more to it: your diet, lifestyle, stress levels, and even your sleep play a huge role. Dr. Kaberi Banerjee, Infertility and IVF Expert, Founder and Medical Director, Advance Fertility and Gynaecology Centre in Delhi shares key insights for couples trying to conceive.

1. Nourish Your Body with the Right Foods

Eat dry fruits, nuts and seeds for optimum fertility (Getty Images)

What you eat directly affects your reproductive health. A well-balanced diet can improve egg and sperm quality, setting the foundation for a healthy pregnancy. Dr. Banerjee suggests including dark leafy greens, dry fruits, and antioxidant-rich foods in your daily meals. These help protect eggs and sperm from oxidative stress. She also advises sticking to culturally rich, home-cooked meals like dal-chawal, idli, dosa, and fresh sabzis instead of processed or takeaway food. These traditional meals provide essential nutrients and keep your body in balance.

Include leafy green vegetables in your daily meals (Getty Images)

2. Maintain a Healthy Weight

Your weight (whether too high or too low) can impact ovulation and sperm production. Being overweight can lead to hormonal imbalances and insulin resistance, while being underweight can disrupt your menstrual cycle. Dr. Banerjee highlights that maintaining an appropriate weight isn’t about extremes but about balance. Focus on nutritious, whole foods and regular movement to support your body’s natural rhythms.

Both partners need to exercise if they are trying to conceive (Getty Images)

3. Move Your Body, But Don’t Overdo It

Exercise is crucial for blood circulation, hormone regulation, and overall well-being. However, too much or too little exercise can interfere with fertility.