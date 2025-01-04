ETV Bharat / health

HMPV In Children: Paediatric Infectious Disease Specialist Clears Doubts About The Deadly Virus

As reports of a COVID-like outbreak of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) emerge from China, parents around the globe are understandably concerned. However, Indian health agencies and experts urge calm. Dr. Atul Goel, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), assures that HMPV is “like any other respiratory virus that causes a cold,” and adds that there is “no need for alarm,” while suggesting basic precautions to combat respiratory infections.

But what exactly is HMPV, and how does it affect children? The ETV Bharat Health team spoke to Dr. Zahabiya M. Bagwala, Paediatric Infectious Disease Specialist at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai about the respiratory virus. She shared essential advice for parents to protect their babies, kids and teens.

What Is HMPV?

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a respiratory virus that infects the upper and lower respiratory tract. It primarily affects young children, older adults, and individuals with compromised immune systems. Interestingly, over 90% of children show evidence of HMPV infection by the age of 5.

If your child is unwell, keep them home (Freepik)

“This means most people have been exposed to HMPV at some point in their lives,” says Dr. Bagwala. “However, severe cases are more likely in infants, those with underlying conditions or during peak respiratory virus seasons.”

HMPV often circulates alongside Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), especially during the winter months, as noted in the epidemiology by Kahn JS.

Symptoms Of HMPV In Children

The symptoms of HMPV can range from mild to severe and include: