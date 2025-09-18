ETV Bharat / health

High BP Norms Revised By American Heart Association; Know The New Normal And More

In India, an estimated 220 million adults have hypertension – roughly one in three people. However, only about 12% of those with high bloos pressure achieve control with awareness and treatment, which is lower. A 2019-2021 study found hypertension prevalence of 28.1% through awareness, though treatment remained low.

Blood pressure is the force of blood pushing against the walls of your arteries. When this force is too high, over long period of time, it can damage blood vessels and organs. This can lead to heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, and even cognitive decline. BP also called Hypertension is often called a 'silent killer' since it doesn't show any symptoms initially.

Most of us have felt our heart racing a little during a stressful day at work, or noticed the pounding after too many cups of coffee. While most of us shrugg it off, for millions of people, that 'silent rush' is part of something bigger coming their way. It is high blood pressure, often called the silent killer because it rarely shows any symptoms until it causes serious damage. High blood pressure is one of the leading risk factors for heart attacks and stroke. The standard level of blood pressure is 120/80 mm Hg. It has now been revised by the American Heart Association (AHA) what is counted as 'high' blood pressure, which means more people than ever fall into the risk category. As per the new guidelines the ideal blood pressure should be 115-119/70-79 mm Hg. This revision will help physicians monitor brain health as well as pregnancy-related complications.

What Do Experts Say?

According to Dr G. Krishna Mohan Reddy, Consultant Physician and Diabetologist at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad lack of physical activity is the leading cause of hypertension in Indian adults. "With little or no physical activity, adults in India are leading sedentary lifestyles. High salt intake, stress, obesity, and genetic risks are also there. This is causing high BP in many patients," says Dr Reddy.

Blood pressure is an important marker that can alert us to heart disease, kidney failure, and stroke. Even slightly higher blood pressure that remains constant and unnoticed can silently damage the blood vessels in the heart, brain, and kidneys. It is no surprise that Indians, due to genetic factors, are more prone to heart disease. Thus, revised BP norms will help diagnose, monitor, and prevent chronic illnesses even before they strike. "Early intervention will help people take timely action," says Dr Reddy.

While the revised norms and range put more people at the risk of being diagnosed with hypertension, experts say this will rather help address individual risks earlier and offer more tailored strategies across the lifespan. "The best part of the revised guidelines is that they focus on lifestyle modification before starting medication or treatment. This will encourage people to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle," confirms Dr Reddy. The 2025 guideline aims to aid clinicians in helping more people manage their blood pressure and reduce the toll of heart disease, kidney disease, Type 2 diabetes and dementia.

The standard level of 120/80 mm Hg has been further lowered between 115–119/70–79 mm Hg. (American Heart Association (AHA))

He suggests that a systolic reading of 130–139 mm Hg should be managed through lifestyle modifications. "If there's no improvement or the diastolic reading rises from 80 to 90 mm Hg, medication is recommended. This will help prevent a heart crisis, as high BP puts further stress on the body," says the physician.

Inplications of High BP and What You Can Do

American Heart Association has suggested guidelines in case of high BP and preventive measures for further damage.

If you have a BP reading in 'high' or 'stage 1' range, don't ignore it. Even small lifestyle changes can help.

Get your overall cardiovascular risk assessed, not just your BP reading. This helps decide when medication might be needed.

Use home BP monitors to check blood pressure regularly with proper conditions such as adequetly rested, and correst posture.

Set personalised goals with the concent of your doctors. Consider age, other conditions such as kidney disease, diabetes, pregnancy, cholesterol levels, etc.

Follow a heart-healthy lifestyle: reduce salt intake, eat more fruits and vegetables, maintain healthy weight, stay physically active, limit alcohol, quit smoking, and manage stress.