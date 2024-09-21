ETV Bharat / health

Here's Why World Rose Day Is Special For Cancer Patients

Hyderabad: World Rose Day, also recognised as Cancer Patient Care Day, is celebrated on September 22 to honour people battling cancer worldwide. It marks the memory of Melinda Rose, a 12-year-old Canadian cancer patient who passed away in 1996.

The day is commemorated to help and stand with those fighting cancer and their loved ones, reminding them they have support and are not fighting alone. Today, everyone should give a rose to a cancer patient they know because it's a sign of love, care, and empathy.

Cancer: A Deadly Disease

The World Health Organization defines cancer as a broad category of illnesses that can begin in nearly any part of the body's organs or tissues when cells start to divide rapidly and uncontrollably, surpassing their normal limits to infiltrate nearby areas and/or migrate to other parts of the body.

The latter stage is known as metastasis and is a significant factor in cancer-related fatalities. A neoplasm and a malignant tumor are other frequently used terms for cancer. Cancer ranks as the primary cause of mortality globally, with an estimated 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million cancer-related deaths recorded in 2022.

Its History:

The day was set aside to honour a young girl named Melinda Rose, who was battling a rare form of cancer at an age of 12. Melinda was diagnosed with a type of blood cancer known as Askin’s Tumour back in 1994. Her doctors thought she might only have a couple of weeks left.

Surprisingly, Melinda lived 6 months beyond those predictions, during which she filled the hospital with joy and positivity. She wrote poems and letters to her fellow cancer patients, spreading happiness. Melinda's generosity and positive outlook show us that hope is vital in difficult times.

Significance Of This Day:

Rose Day holds significance in raising awareness about cancer. The importance of roses on World Rose Day is all about what they mean. Roses aren't just pretty; they stand for love, care, and kindness. So, on this day, folks give roses to cancer patients to show them love, support, and hope. These roses mean more than just a sweet gesture; they're symbols of hope, positivity, and the belief that things will get better.