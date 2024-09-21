Here's Why World Rose Day Is Special For Cancer Patients

Hyderabad: World Rose Day, also recognised as Cancer Patient Care Day, is celebrated on September 22 to honour people battling cancer worldwide. It marks the memory of Melinda Rose, a 12-year-old Canadian cancer patient who passed away in 1996.
The day is commemorated to help and stand with those fighting cancer and their loved ones, reminding them they have support and are not fighting alone. Today, everyone should give a rose to a cancer patient they know because it's a sign of love, care, and empathy.
Cancer: A Deadly Disease
The World Health Organization defines cancer as a broad category of illnesses that can begin in nearly any part of the body's organs or tissues when cells start to divide rapidly and uncontrollably, surpassing their normal limits to infiltrate nearby areas and/or migrate to other parts of the body.
The latter stage is known as metastasis and is a significant factor in cancer-related fatalities. A neoplasm and a malignant tumor are other frequently used terms for cancer. Cancer ranks as the primary cause of mortality globally, with an estimated 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million cancer-related deaths recorded in 2022.
Its History:
The day was set aside to honour a young girl named Melinda Rose, who was battling a rare form of cancer at an age of 12. Melinda was diagnosed with a type of blood cancer known as Askin’s Tumour back in 1994. Her doctors thought she might only have a couple of weeks left.
Surprisingly, Melinda lived 6 months beyond those predictions, during which she filled the hospital with joy and positivity. She wrote poems and letters to her fellow cancer patients, spreading happiness. Melinda's generosity and positive outlook show us that hope is vital in difficult times.
Significance Of This Day:
Rose Day holds significance in raising awareness about cancer. The importance of roses on World Rose Day is all about what they mean. Roses aren't just pretty; they stand for love, care, and kindness. So, on this day, folks give roses to cancer patients to show them love, support, and hope. These roses mean more than just a sweet gesture; they're symbols of hope, positivity, and the belief that things will get better.
By giving roses to cancer patients and their caregivers, people are showing they care and offering comfort during this tough time. Even though doctors and scientists are working hard to find a cure for cancer, there's still no surefire solution yet.
Prevention Strategies for Cancer:
Although cancer can't always be avoided, following these steps can greatly reduce the chance of different types of cancer. Here are some key strategies for preventing cancer:
- Tobacco Avoidance.
- A balanced diet.
- Consistent physical exercise.
- Sun protection.
- Vaccination against cancer-causing diseases, including the HPV vaccination.
- Regular screening.
- Minimal exposure to environmental toxins, etc.
Cancer Cases In India:
The National Cancer Registry Programme report estimated that there were 1,496,972 cases of cancer in India in 2023, up from 1,461,427 in 2022. As per the report in 2023, Uttar Pradesh is at the top among 37 states and Union Territories, with a total of 215,931 cases of cancer, the highest in India.
Maharashtra is ranked second in the country with a total of 124584 cancer cases. West Bengal ranks third with 116230 cancer cases, while Bihar follows with 112180 cancer cases. Tamil Nadu has 95944 cancer cases, Karnataka has 92560 cancer cases, Madhya Pradesh has a total of 84029 cancer cases, Rajasthan has 76655 cancer cases, Gujarat has 75290 cases, and Andhra Pradesh ranks 10th with 75086 cases.
In addition to impacting a person's body, cancer also has a significant impact on their mental well-being. As a result, occasions such as Rose Day act as a pillar of support and encouragement for individuals battling cancer and those who care for them.
World Rose Day is about celebrating hope, especially when it comes to cancer. Although it's a serious illness, it's crucial to keep in mind that with early detection and treatment, many types of cancer can be cured.
