Want to Protect Your Hair During Summers? Here is How You Can Do With Ease

Hyderabad: Summer is here, with heatwaves across the country. The dry season has also brought along lots of problems for the skin as well as the hair. Excessive sunlight, sweating, lack of moisture in the air, and dust cause various hair problems and allergies such as skin allergy, sun allergy, prickly heat, itching, dry skin, patchy skin, hair dandruff, and pimples or rashes on the head.

Here are eight tips to protect your hair in this scorching heat:

1. Washing Your Hair Regularly

Wash your hair with a mild or herbal shampoo at least thrice a week. Especially those exposed to more dust and pollution on a daily basis or who wear helmets for a long time must follow a proper hair wash routine.

2. Minimum use of Hair Products

Using multiple hair products can give your hair a sleek and shiny appearance, but they can also contribute to an oily scalp. These products can create a barrier on your scalp, trapping oil and dirt and leaving your scalp feeling heavy and greasy. If you want to keep your hair looking sharp and avoid the greasy look, less is definitely more! Opt for multi-purpose products that suit your scalp and help maintain a healthy mane.

3. Keep Your Hand Away From Your Hair

Almost all people have the habit of always setting their hair with their hand. But do you know that touching your hair can make it greasier? That's right, every time you run your hands through your hair, you transfer the oils and dirt from your hands onto your scalp, causing your hair to become even more oily.

4. Don't Rub Your Wet Hair With Towel

Be it summer or any other season, always remember not to rub your hair with a towel in order to dry them. This causes friction and leads to breakage as well as takes away the natural moisture from the hair. Therefore, cotton cloth is ideal for hair drying. Here too, instead of rubbing, always pat dry your hair.

5. Light and Fresh Foods

Always consume light and fresh foods, which are easily digestible. Increase the amount of healthy and natural fluids, along with fruits and water in your diet. You can even consume syrups that reduce the effects of heat such as poppy seed syrup, and rose syrups, along with fruits and water in the diet.

6. Cover Your Head

Whenever stepping out of the house, even if for a few minutes, do not forget to cover your head with a cotton cloth, dupatta or a cap. Do not let your hair get exposed to direct sunlight or dust. Also, when wearing a helmet, wear a cotton cloth on your head first or cover your hair with a dupatta. Besides drying up excessive sweat, it prevents infections caused by it.

7. Say No to Hairsprays and Mousses

Hairspray and mousses work like glue to help with style retention by holding the hairs together in your desired style. High-hold hairsprays change how your hair feels because the strands are held more tightly together, so your hair is less able to move around. Natural oils and silicones can be used on your hair to reduce water from getting in, keeping your style in place longer.

8. Wide Tooth Combs

Using a wide-tooth comb works well to reduce friction and mechanical damage when your hair is wet and much weaker. A good brushing technique is to brush down, starting from the ends of your hair, to remove tangles. Starting from the root will only tighten the knots further.