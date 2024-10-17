Heavy Metals And Pesticides In Spices: 14 Samples Of Seven Spice Companies Fail NFL Test In Uttarakhand

Haldwani: In the name of taste, companies are playing with the lives of people as samples from noted spice making companies in Uttarakhand have tested adverse and found containing heavy metals in the National Food Laboratory (NFL), sources said.

Officials in the Uttarakhand Food Safety Department said that samples of many noted companies making spices in Kumaon division of Uttarakhand have failed in NFL adding heavy metals and pesticides have been found in the spice samples taken for testing. After the samples of the companies failed, the department has started further action as per officials.

Anuj Thapliyal, Deputy Commissioner of Uttarakhand Food Safety Department, said that recently samples of 40 companies manufacturing spices in all six districts of Kumaon division were taken for testing. In the investigation, 14 samples were found unsafe, Thapliyal said. In the investigation, heavy metals and pesticides were found to be used in spices, he added. The Deputy Commissioner of Uttarakhand Food Safety Department said the companies whose samples did not pass the test were given a chance to appeal after which the samples were again sent to the National Food Laboratory Ghaziabad.

According to Deputy Commissioner Food Safety Department Anuj Thapliyal, in the investigation of National Food Laboratory Ghaziabad, spices of seven companies were found unsafe and adverse for health. Thapliyal said that the process of filing a case in the CJM court against the seven companies whose spices have failed the test by the National Food Laboratory has been started. Besides, action has been taken against three companies in the ADM court where these companies did not properly display the label on the box, he added.

The Food Safety Department said that the department will take legal action against any company that plays with the health of the consumers.