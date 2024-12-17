Common Heart Issues In Pregnant Women That You Should Be Aware of

Pregnancy brings with it a number of changes which include the deploying of extra resources toward the development of a fetus, although the heart is the one that takes the most of the workload. These changes are necessary to support the increased demands of both the mother and the developing fetus. It is essential therefore to elaborate on how the heart operates in respective pregnancy, what can be done for commonly occurring problems, and try to put into light some of the recent developments in management and monitoring of the heart during this extremely essential phase of life of an expected mother. Dr. Madhu Juneja, Director – obstetrician, gynecologist and IVF at Sahyadri Hospitals Momstory, Hadapsar Annexe in Pune shares the changes in heart and how pregnancy can affect heart health along with precautions.

Physiological changes that affect the heart during pregnancy

Dr. Juneja says during the antenatal period the expecting mother experiences several cardiovascular changes to accommodate the developing fetus.

Increased blood volume: Weight gain is one of first changes in the body during pregnancy which is accompanied by an increase in blood volume. Though, this physiological change is essential to meet the fetus’s metabolic requirement, one of the implications of the increased blood volume is increased workload on the heart muscle and there is an increase in cardiac output by 30-50% – a process which determines how much the heart beats in a minute.

Representational Image (Freepik)

Heart rate changes: The heart rate typically increases by 10-20 beats per minute during pregnancy. This tachycardia (increased heart rate) begins in the first trimester and peaks during the second trimester.

This rare form of heart failure occurs during the last month of pregnancy or up to five months after giving birth. The heart becomes enlarged and weakened, unable to pump blood efficiently. Arrhythmias: Changes in hormones and increased blood volume can lead to irregular heart rhythms, which are generally benign but can be uncomfortable.

Managing Heart Health throughout Pregnancy:

Representational Image (Freepik)

Management of heart health during pregnancy involves several strategies to ensure the safety of both the mother and the fetus: