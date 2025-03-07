Heart Attacks Are No Longer Just for the Elderly – Here’s How to Spot the Signs Before It’s Too Late

Silent heart attacks are becoming increasingly common, affecting people without the typical warning signs. Many individuals don’t realize they’re at risk until it’s too late. Unlike the dramatic heart attacks we see in movies, real-life heart attacks can develop slowly, with subtle symptoms appearing weeks or even a month in advance.

Rise in Heart Attacks Among Younger Adults

Heart attacks were once considered a disease of old age, but not anymore. About 50% of first heart attacks occur in Indians under 55 years old, and 25% occur before 40 years of age, according to the Indian Heart Journal.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that cardiovascular diseases cause 17.9 million deaths worldwide every year (that’s 4 out of every 5 deaths caused by heart conditions). Experts say the rise in stress, poor diet, lack of exercise, smoking, and pollution has led to an increase in heart-related problems, even among teenagers and young professionals.

What Are The Warning Signs?

Many people think that a heart attack is sudden and intense, like the filmi heart attack depicted in the movies where a person clutches their chest and falls over. The truth is that many heart attacks start as a mild discomfort in the centre of the chest. Someone who feels such a “non-filmi” warning may not be sure what is wrong. The discomfort (and other symptoms) may even come and go. Even people who have had a heart attack may not recognize the signs because the next one can have entirely different symptoms. If you notice any of these symptoms, don’t brush them off. Seek medical attention immediately:

Chest, Shoulder, and Jaw Pain: One of the earliest signs of a heart attack is pain or discomfort in the chest. It may feel like pressure, tightness, or a heavy weight sitting on your chest. The pain isn’t always limited to the chest. It can spread to the shoulders, jaw, and arms (especially the left arm). Some people mistake this pain for acidity or muscle strain, but if it happens repeatedly, especially after physical exertion, it’s a sign to visit your doctor. Fatigue and Weakness: Do you feel exhausted even after a full night’s sleep? Unexplained fatigue and weakness are common warning signs of an impending heart attack, especially in women. If simple daily activities (like climbing the stairs, carrying groceries, or even getting out of bed) leave you feeling drained, don’t ignore it. This happens because the heart is struggling to pump blood efficiently, affecting oxygen supply to the body. Dizziness and Light-headedness: Frequent dizziness or the feeling of fainting could indicate that your heart is not pumping blood properly. If you experience recurrent dizzy spells, headaches, or blurred vision, it may mean your blood circulation is compromised, which can lead to a heart attack. Don’t wait for it to get worse. Get a checkup as soon as possible. Shortness of Breath: If you feel out of breath even when doing light activities, it could signal an issue with your heart. Heart-related shortness of breath often comes with a tightness in the chest, dizziness, or cold sweats. If you struggle to breathe even when resting, it’s a major warning sign that your heart needs medical attention. Sudden Changes in Heartbeat: A rapid or irregular heartbeat is another symptom that should not be ignored. If your heart skips beats, beats too fast, or feels like it’s fluttering, it could be an early sign of heart trouble. This symptom is especially concerning if it happens along with dizziness, chest discomfort, or breathlessness.

Timing is everything. People who experience the warning signs of a heart attack often deny how serious the situation is and take a wait-and-see approach. But time is very important, and anyone with these warning signs needs to get medical evaluation and treatment right away.

Sources:

Disclaimer: The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.