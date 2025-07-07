Heart Disease In Women Is Often Misdiagnosed; 5 Tests You Should Not Skip If You Are 40 Or Above

In India, women are often the backbone of the family — juggling responsibilities, caring for loved ones, and managing both home and work. But in the process of prioritising everyone else, they often neglect their own health, especially heart health. This quiet sacrifice can come at a high cost. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), heart disease is the leading cause of death among Indian women, with over 3 million women dying annually from heart-related complications. Yet, many of these cases are misdiagnosed or diagnosed too late, largely because heart disease in women presents differently than in men.
According to Dr Rohit Sane, CEO & MD, Madhavbaug one of the primary symptom is ches pain, and women may feel vague symptoms like fatigue, anxiety, disturbed sleep, mild breathlessness, or even digestive discomfort. "These signs are often brushed aside as stress, menopause, or hormonal imbalance — until it's too late," says Dr Sane.
That’s why early and regular cardiac screening is essential, especially for women over 40 or those with pre-existing conditions like PCOD, thyroid issues, obesity, or a history of hysterectomy. Here are five vital heart tests that every woman should prioritise according to Dr Sane.
Electrocardiogram (ECG)
This quick, painless test records the electrical signals of your heart. It helps detect irregular heart rhythms (arrhythmias), past silent heart attacks, and other abnormalities. Since women often show subtle or non-typical heart symptoms, an ECG can be the first crucial step in uncovering hidden issues.
Echocardiogram
An echocardiogram is an ultrasound of the heart. It shows how well your heart chambers and valves are working. It can detect weakened heart muscles, structural defects, and heart failure — even in women with no obvious symptoms. Think of it as a live snapshot of your heart in action.
Treadmill Stress Test (TMT)
This test measures how your heart responds to physical activity. You walk on a treadmill while your ECG, heart rate, and blood pressure are monitored. It helps identify blockages in coronary arteries that may not be visible when the body is at rest. For women who feel unexplained fatigue or breathlessness, this test is vital.
Lipid Profile
A complete cholesterol check that measures total cholesterol, HDL (good cholesterol), LDL (bad cholesterol), and triglycerides. Post-menopause, women’s cholesterol levels tend to rise sharply due to hormonal changes, significantly increasing their heart disease risk. Monitoring lipid levels can guide dietary and lifestyle changes to prevent complications.
VO2 Max Test
VO2 max measures how efficiently your body uses oxygen during exercise — a key marker of cardiovascular fitness. A low VO2 max score is strongly associated with a higher risk of heart disease and overall mortality. For Indian women, especially those who are sedentary post-30s, this test can be a game-changer in identifying early cardiovascular decline.
