Cardiac Arrest Is More Common In Male Bodybuilders: Stress, Steroids, Lifestyle, And More

Heart attacks and cardiac arrest have become common causes of death in the last five years. India has seen sudden deaths of rich and famous, at least those that have been reported, and many have not. For instance, actor Puneeth Rajkumar, Sidharth Shukla, singer KK, Mirzapur actor Brahma Mishra, and Mandira Bedi's husband and producer Raj Shukla died of heart attack. All of them are under 50 and one under 40. According to a study, a heart attack or cardiac arrest is now common in people aged 40 and below. But why are young people at risk of a heart attack, despite the longevity of life has increased in India, and what is causing the death of young people, especially celebrities. And now, as per the new study, the professional bodybuilders.

What Does the Study State?

A study published by European Society of Cardiology states that sudden cardiac death is responsible for an unusually high proportion of deaths in male bodybuilders worldwide with the highest risk among professional bodybuilders. The study was published in European Heart Journal.

"Sudden cardiac death is when someone dies suddenly and unexpectedly due to a problem with their heart. It is generally rare in young and apparently healthy individuals, but it is often linked to underlying heart conditions," says Dr Amit Gawande, a pulmonologist in Mumbai. The researchers highlight the health risks associated with competitive bodybuilding and suggest the need for greater awareness, preventive strategies and policy changes within this community.

Bodybuilders have pressure of performance (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Dr Marco Vecchiato from the University of Padova, Italy says, "As a sports and exercise physician, I have come close to the bodybuilding world, and this has given me the opportunity to see not only its many positive aspects, such as the promotion of fitness and self-discipline, but also some of the challenges and risks that are inherently part of this discipline." He further reveals that he has witnessed a growing number of reports of premature deaths among people involved in bodybuilding and fitness.

These tragic events, often affecting young and apparently healthy athletes, highlight a gap in our understanding of the long-term health risks associated with competitive bodybuilding. "So far, no study has reported the incidence of death and sudden death within this sporting discipline," he says.

The research states that sudden cardiac deaths accounted for 38 per cent of 121 male athletes, with the average age at death of 45 years. The risk of sudden cardiac death was higher among professional bodybuilders, with a more than fivefold increase compared to amateurs. In the few autopsy reports that were available, common findings included thickening or enlargement of the heart and, in some cases, coronary artery disease. In some cases, toxicological analyses and publicly available reports revealed abuse of anabolic substances. Dr Vecchiato says, “Our findings show that the risk of death among male bodybuilders is considerably high. Professional athletes had a markedly higher incidence of sudden cardiac death, suggesting that the level of competition might contribute to this increased risk," shares the researcher.

Many bodybuilders use anabolic-androgenic steroids to increase muscle mass and performance (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Why Bodybuilders Are At A Risk Of Cardiac Arrest

According to experts bodybuilders may have a higher risk of cardiac arrest and heart attack due to a combination of physiological stress, lifestyle choices, and sometimes the use of performance-enhancing substances. Many bodybuilders use anabolic-androgenic steroids to increase muscle mass and performance. These substances can increase bad cholesterol (LDL) and lower good cholesterol (HDL), which increases plaque buildup in arteries. These substances can also lead to high blood pressure and cause left ventricular hypertrophy, which is abnormal thickening of the heart wall. This can eventually lead to the risk of arrhythmias and sudden cardiac arrest.

Another reason is extream physical strain by intense weightlifting and high-resistance training, which puts demand on the cardiovascular system. Over time, this can stress the heart, and structural changes in the heart which may increase the risk of rhythm disorders and heart failure. Sometimes, dehydration and electrolyte imbalance can also affect heart health. Bodybuilders sometimes engage in practices like water restriction or diuretic use before competitions to appear more muscular. This can lead to electrolyte imbalances and low blood volume that triggers stress on the heart and cardiac events.

Use of pre-workout supplements, fat burners, and stimulants can also elevate heart rate and blood pressure and trigger arrhythmias or heart attacks, especially in susceptible individuals. The use of insulin and human growth hormone (HGH) by some bodybuilders can contribute to Cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), Atherosclerosis (hardening and narrowing of the arteries), and Metabolic disturbances that can increase cardiovascular risk.

Another reason is extream physical strain by intense weightlifting and high-resistance training (Representational Image) (Getty Image)

Common Reasons of Heart Disease

Experts point out that a well-built body is not a mark of good health. All these lifestyle changes are increasing the risk diseases such as diabetes and hypertension even in the people who are in their 20s and 30s. Dr Gawande explains that there are reasons why young people and bodybuilders are at heart attack or cardiac arrest risk. "Higher blood pressure is the primary reason which is mostly undiagnosed. No one gets it checked until someone has a problem because when you are young you don't think you would have any issue. Smoking is also a reason for sudden heart issues as India has highest number of smokers and it certainly affects your heart. Stress and lifestyle also add to your heart health," says Dr Gawande.

Dr Maneesha Nayar, a psychologist from Chennai also agrees that stress has a lot to do with heart diseases. “Young people have a lot of stress of performance, break-ups, career, growth and so many other things. They think too much and to beat that stress they are either drinking or smoking. They follow unhealthy eating habits and patterns. This in turn causes stress in the heart, which leads to heart attack, cardiac arrest, or arrhythmia," says Nayar.

While these are some of the common causes of heart issues, there's no denial that athletes or bodybuilders have their own share of competition and targets. The passion to tone the body in a certain shape is prevalent among professional athletes.

High blood pressure is a common cause of heart attack and cardiac arrest (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Keep Your Mental Health in Check

The World Economic Forun has projected that 50 per cent of people who die at a young age diet of diabetes and heart disease. This is alarming and Clinical Psychologist Monika Sharma explains that depression, anxiety, and social isolation can also lead to a heart attack. "Strong or negative emotions like hostility, anger, depression, and anxiety are also a reason for coronary heart disease. People with heart disease have difficulty in coping with stress and depression and that affects their heart health even more," says Sharma.

Stress can affect your heart health (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

She suggests that one should always strive for positive emotions, especially hope to contribute to heart health. "Staying positive, happy and in touch with friends and family will lead to lower level of coronary heart disease and other issues as well." She suggests to have regular check ups for those who have a family history of heart disease.