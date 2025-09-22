ETV Bharat / health

'Healthy Women, Strong Families': Telangana Govt Organises 'Swasth Nari' Medical Camps Across State

Hyderabad: A housewife while ensuring her husband and children's well-being often neglects her own health.

This neglect leads to serious health conditions such as anaemia, diabetes, high blood pressure, and cancer that silently affect women. In a bid to address the issue, the Telangana government had launched the “Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan” programme on September 17. The programme focuses on women’s health through medical checkups, treatments, and awareness drives and will continue till October 2.

Health experts urge every woman to undergo medical examinations regularly, seek treatment for existing ailments, and adopt preventive measures such as proper nutrition, regular exercise, and healthy lifestyle changes. The initiative is being implemented from village and basti hospitals to teaching hospitals across the state to ensure access at the grassroots level. Women are encouraged to first approach nearby PHCs and government hospitals for screening.

According to Family and Health Welfare Commissioner Dr Sangeetha Satyanarayana, around four lakh women have already undergone medical tests till now. She appealed women across the state to make full use of the camps.

Women’s Health in Telangana – Key Statistics (National Family Survey)

Female population: 1.92 crore

Anemia cases: 54 lakh

Pregnant women with anemia: 1,00,000