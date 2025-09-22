'Healthy Women, Strong Families': Telangana Govt Organises 'Swasth Nari' Medical Camps Across State
Around four lakh women have already undergone medical tests till now at the camps which are being organised at the grassroots level.
Published : September 22, 2025 at 3:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: A housewife while ensuring her husband and children's well-being often neglects her own health.
This neglect leads to serious health conditions such as anaemia, diabetes, high blood pressure, and cancer that silently affect women. In a bid to address the issue, the Telangana government had launched the “Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan” programme on September 17. The programme focuses on women’s health through medical checkups, treatments, and awareness drives and will continue till October 2.
Health experts urge every woman to undergo medical examinations regularly, seek treatment for existing ailments, and adopt preventive measures such as proper nutrition, regular exercise, and healthy lifestyle changes. The initiative is being implemented from village and basti hospitals to teaching hospitals across the state to ensure access at the grassroots level. Women are encouraged to first approach nearby PHCs and government hospitals for screening.
According to Family and Health Welfare Commissioner Dr Sangeetha Satyanarayana, around four lakh women have already undergone medical tests till now. She appealed women across the state to make full use of the camps.
Women’s Health in Telangana – Key Statistics (National Family Survey)
Female population: 1.92 crore
Anemia cases: 54 lakh
Pregnant women with anemia: 1,00,000
Cancer patients: 28,000
High blood pressure: 26.1%
Diabetes: 10%
Breast cancer: 1 in every 801 women in Hyderabad region
Mental health: 66% of telemedicine calls at Erragadda Psychiatric Hospital are from women
Expert’s View
Dr P Sirisha, Associate Professor of General Medicine, Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad, said, “With lifestyle changes, women are more vulnerable to diseases. Teenage girls face obesity due to junk food and soft drink consumption. Housewives, busy with family responsibilities, lack physical exercise, leading to obesity, hypertension, diabetes, and hypothyroidism. Anemia due to malnutrition is another major issue".
She said heart, kidney problems and cancers are on rise among women. "Women should remain alert to breast cancer symptoms and seek medical advice early. With a balanced diet and timely care, many diseases can be prevented,” Dr Sirisha said.
Also Read
Explained: Why Cervical Cancer Is The 2nd Most Devastating Health Threat To Indian Women