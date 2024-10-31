ETV Bharat / health

10 Healthy Ways To Enjoy Diwali Sweets And Fried Snacks

Diwali is synonymous with lights, celebrations, and indulgent feasting. With every mithai box and spread of snacks comes the temptation to indulge a bit too much, leaving our bodies feeling sluggish by the end of the season. The festival of lights can often turn into a festival of calories, leaving your digestive system feeling overwhelmed. However, you don’t need to miss out on festive treats. With a few simple hacks, you can enjoy the best Diwali sweets and snacks while keeping your health in check.

Here are our easy, practical tips to eat sensibly and stay healthy during Diwali:

1. Savour, Don’t Overindulge

When it comes to Diwali treats, the key is moderation. Rather than indulging in large portions, practice mindful eating by savouring small servings. For sweets, stick to one piece at a time, taking the time to enjoy each bite. For fried snacks, limit yourself to a handful rather than multiple servings. By practicing portion control, you can still enjoy your favourite treats without overloading your system.

Smart tip: Choose smaller plates when serving yourself. Research shows that using smaller plates naturally encourages eating smaller portions, which can help prevent overeating.

2. Stay Hydrated To Beat Sugar Cravings

The excitement of Diwali can often lead us to neglect hydration, but water plays a crucial role in digestion and metabolism. Drinking enough water helps curb sugar cravings and prevents overeating. Start your day with a glass of warm water, and try to drink water between each meal or snack session. Herbal teas, coconut water, and nimbu paani are also great for keeping you hydrated and aiding digestion.

Smart tip: If you’re attending multiple gatherings, sip water between treats to keep yourself hydrated and reduce the likelihood of reaching for more sweets.

3. Snack on Protein-Rich Foods First

One way to avoid the temptation of endless sweets and fried snacks is to fill up on protein-rich foods before reaching for treats. Protein stabilises blood sugar levels, making you feel fuller for longer. Have a handful of almonds, a boiled egg, or some Greek yoghurt before heading to a Diwali party. This will help reduce cravings and prevent overeating.

Smart tip: Try a protein shake or a small bowl of moong dal chilla as a pre-party snack to keep your appetite in check.

4. Make Room For Fibre-Rich Foods

High-fibre foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains are your digestive system’s best friend during Diwali. Fiber aids digestion, prevents bloating, and can help you feel satisfied without overindulging in heavy snacks. If you’re hosting, add fibre-rich options to your spread, like vegetable sticks with hummus, fruit platters, or even a simple salad. And if you’re a guest, start with the fibre-rich options before diving into sweets and fried foods.

Smart tip: Include a bowl of fresh fruit with breakfast or as a mid-morning snack. Fruits like apples, pears, and pomegranates are high in fibre and make for a light, festive option.

5. Look For Natural Ingredients

Diwali sweets are often loaded with refined sugars, which can cause blood sugar spikes and crashes. Opt for treats made from healthier, natural ingredients like dates, jaggery, or nuts. Laddoos made with sesame seeds, coconut, and dates or chikkis made with peanuts and jaggery are excellent alternatives to sugar-laden sweets. These options not only satisfy your sweet tooth but also provide essential nutrients and energy.