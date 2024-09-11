No Saturated Fat, No Cholesterol; 6 South Indian Rava Breakfasts That Will Sort Your Mornings

South Indian rava breakfasts are a delicious and wholesome way to start the day. Dishes made from semolina, or rava are not only a nutritional powerhouse, containing vitamins like thiamin and folate, but also are rich in minerals such as iron, magnesium, and zinc.
Moreover, rava has no saturated fat or cholesterol, and it is an excellent source of carbohydrates. Popular choices like upma, rava dosa, and rava idli offer a balance of flavours and nutrients. These dishes are light, easy to prepare, and packed with essential nutrients, making them a perfect option for a satisfying and healthy morning meal.
Rava Idli: Mix Rava with yoghurt, grated carrots, chopped cashews & spices. Let the mixture rest for a few minutes. Steam the batter in Idli moulds until fluffy and cooked through.
Rava Dosa: The rava batter, rice flour, & buttermilk require no fermentation. Just pour it onto a hot griddle, add your favourite toppings, and enjoy a delicious, quick breakfast.
Rava Pongal: It is made with roasted semolina and flavoured with ghee, cumin, and black pepper. It's hearty, comforting, and often served during festivals and special occasions.
Rava Upma: To prepare, roast rava in ghee, then sauté with mustard seeds, curry leaves & vegetables like peas & carrots. Add water & simmer until it thickens & Upma is ready to enjoy!
Rava Uttapam: It is a savoury pancake made from rava batter. It's topped with chopped onions, tomatoes & green chillies. Cook until golden brown, and it's ready to savour!
Rava Kichadi: It's made by sautéing semolina with spices and vegetables, creating a savoury and satisfying meal. It's often enjoyed with coconut chutney or sambar.
