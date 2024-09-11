ETV Bharat / health

No Saturated Fat, No Cholesterol; 6 South Indian Rava Breakfasts That Will Sort Your Mornings

South Indian rava breakfasts are a delicious and wholesome way to start the day. Dishes made from semolina, or rava are not only a nutritional powerhouse, containing vitamins like thiamin and folate, but also are rich in minerals such as iron, magnesium, and zinc.

Moreover, rava has no saturated fat or cholesterol, and it is an excellent source of carbohydrates. Popular choices like upma, rava dosa, and rava idli offer a balance of flavours and nutrients. These dishes are light, easy to prepare, and packed with essential nutrients, making them a perfect option for a satisfying and healthy morning meal.

Rava Idli: Mix Rava with yoghurt, grated carrots, chopped cashews & spices. Let the mixture rest for a few minutes. Steam the batter in Idli moulds until fluffy and cooked through.