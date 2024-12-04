5 Healthy Habits for Curly Girlies, Love Your Curls Like The Queen You Are

If you’ve been trying to figure out why your curls look more “explosion in a haystack” than “carefree goddess,” it’s not your fault. Curly hair comes with its own instruction manual. Unfortunately, nobody bothered to print it.
Here are five habits that will turn your unruly mop into a masterpiece.
1. Condition Like Your Life Depends On It
Conditioning isn’t optional for curly-haired people, it's essential. ”Your curls are a bunch of drama queens, and without moisture, they’ll throw a tantrum. Says Dr Stuti Khare Shukla, M.D. Dermatologist, Founder of Elements of Aesthetics, “Curly hair craves moisture and conditioning after every shampoo helps keep frizz under control and locks in hydration. Hollywood actress Zendaya sure knows the importance of a conditioner. Check out her simple post-wash routine.
Look for conditioners with ingredients like shea butter, cocoa butter, and hyaluronic acid. For the love of all that is good, don’t skimp on the conditioner thinking you’re “saving money.” Skimp on coffee or overpriced salads instead.
2. Oil Your Hair Like It Owes You Rent
Weekly oiling isn’t just an old wives’ tale, it’s science. “Oiling your hair nourishes it, reduces dryness, and protects your ends from frizz,” says Dr. Shukla. Think of it as giving your hair a snack when it’s hangry (hungry+angry).
The trick is to not overdo it. You’re oiling your hair, not greasing a frying pan. Focus on the ends, and let your roots chill. Bonus: It’s a great excuse to take a long shower and avoid life for 20 minutes.
3. Check The Ingredients In Your Hair Products
Curly hair doesn’t need just any old shampoo or styling product. It needs a personal security team. Dr. Shukla recommends scanning labels for shea butter, propylene glycol and hyaluronic acid. These ingredients keep your curls hydrated and shiny.
Avoid the usual villains: sulfates, silicones, and alcohol. These guys will strip your hair of moisture faster than your ex stripped your self-esteem. If you wouldn’t put it on your face, don’t put it in your curls.
4. Use A Microfibre Towel To Dry It
Curly hair isn’t just hair, it’s a delicate ecosystem where one wrong move can trigger chaos. Use a microfibre towel or an old T-shirt to dry your hair (regular towels are the bullies of the hair world). When detangling, be gentle. Use an ultra wide-toothed comb made of good quality wood or plastic.
Dr. Shukla also suggests detangling while your hair is wet and coated with conditioner. This reduces breakage, and bonus: You get to feel like you’re combing through a shampoo commercial instead of a bird’s nest.
5. Embrace the Frizz
Curly hair without frizz is like coffee without caffeine (possible but unnatural). Frizz is your curls’ way of saying, “Hey, I’m alive!” But too much frizz can make you look like you just escaped from a wind tunnel. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is the epitome of a proud curl girl.
Says Dr. Shukla, “Have a regular hydration routine to minimize frizz and use leave-in conditioners or curl creams for extra control.” Pro tip: Frizz doesn’t like humidity, so keep your hair hydrated.
Your Curls Are Not the Enemy
Follow these habits, and soon you’ll be walking around like the main character in a rom-com, instead of the comic relief who can’t figure out a comb.
