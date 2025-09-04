Stay Energised At Work With These Healthy Eating Habits

If you are a working professional, you would have skipped countless meals, binged on quick snacks, and have surely headed out for a quick bite of burger or a pizza. We know the pain, and these small appearing habits are what makes most of us feel tired, gain those extra kilos, and have additional ailments that come with sedentary lifestyle. While there have been enough studies and dietician and nutritionists have been explaining the importance of healthy eating and swapping the regular packed snacks with healthy options, it is difficult for one to keep it regular. We got in touch with Dr Shabana Parveen, Head of Dietetics at Artemis Hospitals for quick tips on desk diet that can keep on energetic, focused and productive all day long. However, this needs a little planning for that smart choice.

Start Your Day with a Balanced Breakfast

Breakfast is the first meal of the day that affects your energy and focus. Dr Parveen says not eating it often leads to eating too much later in the day or snacking on unhealthy foods. "Protein, fiber and healthy fats should all be in a balanced breakfast," she explains. You can choose these foods for energy that lasts.

Oatmeal with fruits and nuts

Eggs with whole grain toast

Yogurt with seeds

"This makes sure you don't get to your desk tired or hungry, and it cuts down on cravings in the middle of the morning," she confirms.

Aim to eat at regular intervals, three well-rounded meals and two modest snacks throughout your day (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Plan and Pack Healthy Snacks

Chips, cookies and sugary drinks are common in office break rooms and vending machines. To stay away from these temptations, make and bring your own healthy snacks. Here are some simple choices.

Roasted chickpeas

Mixed nuts

Fruit slices

Protein bars

Vegetable sticks with hummus

"You won't be tempted to eat junk food when you get hungry if you keep these close to your desk," says Dr Parveen.

Stay Hydrated, Avoid Caffeine Overdose

The dietician says that people often think they are hungry when they are really thirsty, which can make them snack when they don't need to. "Drinking enough water not only keeps your body hydrated, but it also helps you stay focused and keeps you from getting tired," explains the doctor. She suggests to keep a bottle of water at your desk and drink from it often. "Coffee and tea can help you stay awake, but too much caffeine can make you jittery, make you thirsty, and keep you from sleeping. For better health, drink water or herbal teas along with your meals."

Practice Portion Control at Lunch

Lunch is the biggest meal of the day. But eating too much or choosing heavy meals can make you feel tired and sluggish. "Choose meals that are balanced and include lean proteins, complex carbs, and lots of vegetables. Don't eat too much or fried foods," recommends Dr Parveen. Additionally, if your office has a cafeteria, make smart choices. "If you bring lunch from home, make sure to pack the right amount so you don't eat too much," she suggests.

Choose meals that are balanced and include lean proteins, complex carbs, and lots of vegetables (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Mindful Eating

If you eat at their desk while working or talking on the phone, Dr Parveen says, chances are that you might overeat without even realising it. If this is true for you, it is suggested that you make it a goal to get up from your desk when you eat. "Taking a break from your desk for even a few minutes lets you eat mindfully, enjoy your food and let yourself feel full. This mindfulness toward food also helps with digestion, lowers stress, and keeps you from snacking later," explains the doctor.

Don’t Skip Meals, Space Them Wisely

Eating fewer meals may feel like a time saver, however, Dr Parveen says it usually backfires by slowing down your metabolism and increasing cravings. She suggests to aim to eat at regular intervals, three well-rounded meals and two modest snacks throughout your day. "It will help stabilise blood sugar levels, increase productivity, and help you avoid the afternoon slump. Keeping your timing even is just as important as what you eat," she says in conclusion.