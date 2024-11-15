ETV Bharat / health

Healthtech Trend: Integrated Healthcare Reduces Waiting Times and Improves Patient Outcomes

he healthcare industry is no stranger to innovation. From cutting-edge surgical robots to AI-driven diagnostics, technology continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible. Yet, the healthtech revolution we need may not be a single piece of technology but a shift in how healthcare is delivered. Enter integrated healthcare, which reduced waiting times, streamlined processes, and better outcomes.

What Is Integrated Healthcare?

Integrated healthcare is a model that blends diverse medical specialties and technologies into a unified system. Instead of patients navigating a fragmented web of clinics, labs and hospitals, they receive holistic care through seamless coordination. Imagine walking into a health city where consultations, diagnostics, treatments, and follow-ups happen under one roof, or virtually.

A 2024 study by BMC Health Services Research found that Indian Model of Integrated Healthcare (IMIH) offers features that consider resource constraints and local context while being economically viable. As Col (Dr) Rajendra P. Vennam, CEO and CTO of Drucare, puts it: “Integrated healthcare, boosted by technology, removes much of the legwork patients face. Tools like electronic health records (EHRs) and wearable devices empower clinicians to deliver focused and timely care.”

Representational Image (Freepik)

The Science Behind It

The foundation of integrated healthcare lies in its ability to leverage science and technology:

Electronic Health Records (EHRs): These digital repositories consolidate patient histories, lab results, and treatment plans, accessible to every specialist involved in a patient’s care. This reduces redundant tests and speeds up decision-making.

These digital repositories consolidate patient histories, lab results, and treatment plans, accessible to every specialist involved in a patient’s care. This reduces redundant tests and speeds up decision-making. Artificial Intelligence: AI-driven tools analyse patient data to predict complications and recommend personalised treatment. For instance, AI can identify early signs of diabetic retinopathy or recommend interventions for chronic diseases like hypertension.

AI-driven tools analyse patient data to predict complications and recommend personalised treatment. For instance, AI can identify early signs of diabetic retinopathy or recommend interventions for chronic diseases like hypertension. Telemedicine: Virtual consultations bring specialists to patients’ homes, cutting travel time and costs. Platforms like Drucare integrate telehealth into their offerings, ensuring accessibility even in remote areas.

Virtual consultations bring specialists to patients’ homes, cutting travel time and costs. Platforms like Drucare integrate telehealth into their offerings, ensuring accessibility even in remote areas. Wearable Health Trackers: Devices like smartwatches monitor vitals such as heart rate, glucose levels, and blood pressure in real time. This data feeds into the healthcare ecosystem, enabling proactive interventions.

Real-World Applications in India

1) Sharda Care – Healthcity

Specialties like oncology, cardiology, and neurosciences are integrated with diagnostics, ICU care and rehabilitation, creating a one-stop destination for healthcare.

2) Apollo Health City, Hyderabad

One of the pioneers in India, Apollo Health City combines traditional specialties with cutting-edge technology like robotic surgeries and AI diagnostics.