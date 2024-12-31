ETV Bharat / health

A Mother’s Guide To Safe Travel With Babies Over The New Year Holidays

For women travelling with infants, the journey can seem more like an odyssey than a romantic escape. Yet, with a little preparation and the right mindset, the experience can be as enriching as it is adventurous. Dr. Kushal Agrawal, Head of the Department of Neonatology and Paediatrics at KVR Hospital in Kashipur, shares expert advice on making New Year travel with your baby both safe and enjoyable.

Essentials For The Journey

Packing for a trip with your baby is about curating an arsenal of tools to tackle any situation. Dr. Agrawal says, “Preparation ensures a safe and smooth journey.”

Here’s a checklist to guide you:

Sterilized Feeding Bottles & Formula: Keep enough to last the journey, plus a little extra for unexpected delays.

Diapers and Wipes: Calculate based on your travel time and pack extras.

Medicines: Include baby-safe paracetamol drops and oral rehydration solutions (ORS) for emergencies.

Homemade Snacks: For older babies, keep snacks like boiled veggies or fruits for nourishment on the go.

Boiled Or Sealed Water: Ensure food safety by avoiding untreated water.

Packing thoughtfully minimizes stress, allowing you to focus on enjoying your time with your little one.

Tips For Air Travel

Air travel with a baby may seem intimidating, but a little foresight can make it manageable. Dr. Agrawal says, “Keep your baby comfortable during flights with feeding during takeoff and landing to ease ear pain.”

Babies experience ear discomfort due to cabin pressure changes, but sucking and swallowing during these times can alleviate it. Whether you’re breastfeeding or using a bottle, feeding at these critical moments is key. Also, consider packing a lightweight blanket, since airplane temperatures can fluctuate. Dress your baby in comfortable, layered clothing so you can easily adjust for warmth.

Road Tripping With Confidence

For road trips, safety is paramount. Dr. Agrawal recommends using a rear-facing car seat for babies, as it offers the best protection in case of sudden stops or collisions. During longer journeys, plan stops every 2-3 hours to stretch and allow your baby some fresh air.

Keep your baby entertained with soft toys or soothing music, and remember: a relaxed baby makes for a smoother ride.

Emergency Preparedness

Travel can sometimes throw unexpected challenges your way, but being prepared can turn these into manageable hiccups. Dr. Agrawal suggests carrying emergency contact numbers and a small notebook of medical details, including your baby’s immunization records and any known allergies.