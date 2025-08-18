5 Simple Ways For Pregnant Women To Stay Safe From Infections In Rainy Weather

The rains bring cool breezes, greenery, and relief from the summer heat. But they also bring along a higher chance of infections. For pregnant women, this can be a bigger concern because the body’s immunity is naturally lower during pregnancy. That means a little extra care goes a long way.

We asked Dr. Mitul Gupta, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Cocoon Hospital for advice. He shared five safe practices to help moms-to-be stay healthy during the monsoon.

1. Keep things clean and dry

Wash your hands often (Getty Images)

Monsoon often leaves behind puddles and stagnant water, which attract mosquitoes that spread diseases like dengue and malaria. “Make sure there’s no waterlogging near your home. Wash your hands often with soap, especially before and after eating. This small habit helps you avoid fevers and stomach problems,” says Dr. Gupta.

2. Eat simple, safe, and nourishing food

What you eat directly affects your health and your baby’s. Stick to fresh fruits, green veggies, and protein-rich foods that boost your immunity. Skip oily, spicy, and fried snacks as they can upset digestion. “Always drink boiled or filtered water. Try not to eat food from outside during this season. Adding curd or buttermilk to your diet helps improve digestion and keeps your gut strong,” says obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Mitul Gupta.

Drink only boiled and filtered water (Getty Images)

3. Stay away from crowded or dirty places

Monsoon makes infections spread faster in crowded areas. Try to avoid busy markets or unhygienic spots. If you must step out, wear clean clothes and use a good mask. It’s a small step that can save you from unnecessary exposure.

4. Avoid stagnant and dirty water

Rainwater, puddles, and open drains are loaded with germs. Avoid walking through them, and try not to get drenched in the rain. Wet clothes can cause infections, so always change quickly if you get wet.

5. Keep up with doctor visits and medical advice

Don’t ignore any warning signs like fever, cough, body ache, or stomach issues. See your doctor right away if you feel unwell. Regular antenatal check-ups are important to catch problems early. Take only the medicines your doctor prescribes, and remember: adequate rest is just as important for you as it is for your baby.