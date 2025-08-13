5 Health Tests Every Working Professional Should Take, According To A Pathologist

Today’s working population tends to face a plethora of health challenges. Busy work schedules, long commutes, and stress are some of the critical factors that are raising the risk of various health problems in working professionals. Says Dr. Rajesh Bendre, National Technical Head, Chief Pathologist, Apollo Diagnostic, “Long hours at desks, daily traffic commutes, irregular meal timings, a sedentary lifestyle, and stress tend to create the ripe environment for chronic diseases and illnesses. A large number of people tend to get diagnosed with diabetes, high cholesterol, Vitamin D3 deficiency, and even hormonal imbalances, and will need immediate medical attention.”

Women can also suffer from hormonal imbalance due to stress, irregular sleep, and even an unhealthy diet. “Over time, these problems can induce concerning problems such as muscle weakness, joint pain, weight gain, and immobility. So, it is better to take charge of your health and opt for a check-up. So, early detection through regular testing is the key to improving well-being,” says Dr. Bendre.

Here are five important tests that Dr. Bendre suggests the working population should take without fail to be able to improve their quality of life. He says, “Don’t miss these medical tests. Done on time, they can help you understand your overall health status. These tests can be a boon for the working population.” So, schedule them right away and you will be able to stay healthy and hearty.

1. Lipid Panel

Poor eating habits, stress can raise cholesterol levels in people of all age groups. Regular lipid panels ensure you catch these changes early and adjust your diet and lifestyle accordingly to prevent heart problems. If you are found to have high cholesterol levels, the expert will prescribe medication.

2. HbA1c test

With increasing cases of diabetes in youngsters, this test is important for early detection. A sedentary lifestyle with the absence of physical activity, stress, and constant consumption of sugary snacks or beverages can cause fluctuation in blood sugar levels. This test gives an idea of your average blood sugar levels over the past 3 months.

3. Vitamin D3 and Vitamin B12 test

Low Vitamin D3 is linked to bone density loss, while low B12 can cause nerve issues. Deficiency of these vitamins can lead to symptoms such as fatigue, muscle weakness, joint pain, and even mood swings. With many spending long hours indoors, deficiency cases have gone up among working professionals. So, take these tests right away. Says Dr. Bendre, “If found deficient in these vitamins, then the expert will prescribe vitamin D and B12 supplements.”

4. Bone Density Test

Desk job, no exercise, and poor eating habits can lead to weakened bones and joint pain in the working population. So, this test helps to understand the bone mineral density, detect early signs of osteoporosis. Don’t miss this test at all and keep the bones healthy.

5. Hormone Panel

Checks levels like thyroid, cortisol, and reproductive hormones. A majority of working women suffer from hormonal imbalance. Many will exhibit signs and symptoms such as fatigue, mood swings, weight gain, irregular periods, and low energy in men. “Take this test and initiate timely treatment,” says pathologist Dr. Bendre.