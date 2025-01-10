ETV Bharat / health

New Study Reveals Carrots' Potential to Help Manage Diabetes

A new study from the University of Southern Denmark (SDU) reveals that carrots may play a surprising role in managing type 2 diabetes.

Carrots can improve the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar
Carrots can improve the body's ability to regulate blood sugar
By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Type 2 diabetes is a growing global health concern, affecting millions worldwide. While treatments typically include dietary changes and medication, many patients experience unwanted side effects from pharmaceuticals.

Researchers in Denmark have found that carrots can improve the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar and promote a healthier balance of gut bacteria. This study suggests that carrots could provide a natural, side-effect-free complement to traditional diabetes treatments.

Carrots could be a key part of future dietary strategies for type 2 diabetes
Carrots could be a key part of future dietary strategies for type 2 diabetes

Over a 16-week period, researchers from the University of Southern Denmark (SDU) studied mice with type 2 diabetes induced by a high-fat diet, mimicking unhealthy human lifestyles. The mice were divided into two groups:

Group 1: Fed a diet supplemented with 10% freeze-dried carrot powder.

Group 2: Fed a similar diet without carrots.

Both diets were calorie-matched to ensure the only variable was the bioactive compounds in carrots.

The results were striking:

  • Improved Blood Sugar Regulation: Mice consuming carrot powder demonstrated better glucose tolerance, meaning their bodies could regulate blood sugar more effectively.
  • Healthier Gut Microbiome: Carrots altered the composition of gut bacteria, increasing beneficial bacteria that produce short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs). SCFAs help regulate blood sugar and support gut health.

“Everything we eat affects the composition of gut bacteria,” explains Morten Kobæk Larsen, associate professor at SDU. “Consuming carrots shifts gut bacteria toward a healthier balance, which benefits mice with type 2 diabetes.”

How Do Carrots Work?

Carrots contain bioactive compounds that enhance cells’ ability to absorb sugar, helping to regulate blood sugar levels. These compounds, derived from unsaturated fatty acids, are not only found in carrots but also in other vegetables from the carrot family, such as parsley, celery, and parsnips.

“Carrots could be a key part of future dietary strategies for type 2 diabetes,” says Lars Porskjær Christensen, professor of analytical and natural product chemistry at SDU.

This study highlights the potential of carrots as a natural, accessible addition to diabetes care. While this research is still in its early stages and primarily tested on mice, the findings pave the way for further studies to explore how carrots and similar vegetables might benefit humans with type 2 diabetes.

