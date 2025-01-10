ETV Bharat / health

New Study Reveals Carrots' Potential to Help Manage Diabetes

Carrots can improve the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar ( Freepik )

Type 2 diabetes is a growing global health concern, affecting millions worldwide. While treatments typically include dietary changes and medication, many patients experience unwanted side effects from pharmaceuticals.

Researchers in Denmark have found that carrots can improve the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar and promote a healthier balance of gut bacteria. This study suggests that carrots could provide a natural, side-effect-free complement to traditional diabetes treatments.

Carrots could be a key part of future dietary strategies for type 2 diabetes (Freepik)

Over a 16-week period, researchers from the University of Southern Denmark (SDU) studied mice with type 2 diabetes induced by a high-fat diet, mimicking unhealthy human lifestyles. The mice were divided into two groups:

Group 1: Fed a diet supplemented with 10% freeze-dried carrot powder.

Group 2: Fed a similar diet without carrots.

Both diets were calorie-matched to ensure the only variable was the bioactive compounds in carrots.

The results were striking: