ETV Bharat / health

Health Risks At Maha Kumbh 2025: Experts Warn of Potential Disease Outbreaks

Maha Kumbh 2025 is set to be the largest religious gathering in the world, with an estimated 400 million people expected to participate over the course of the festival. On the first day alone (January 13, 2025), around 15 million devotees took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, followed by 35 million on January 14 (Makar Sankranti).

As the festival progresses, millions more are expected to join, making crowd management and public health concerns a top priority. However, while the festival holds deep religious and spiritual significance, health experts and researchers are raising alarms about the potential spread of diseases and infections due to the massive gathering of people from across the world.

According to public health officials, such mega-events create a high-risk environment for the transmission of infectious diseases, respiratory infections, and waterborne illnesses.

Experts Warn Of Infection Risks

India is currently witnessing a surge in cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV), a virus that causes respiratory illnesses, particularly in children. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also warned of an increase in Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) infections during winter, making the congregation of millions in close quarters a potential health crisis.

Medical experts have advised people, particularly those with pre-existing health conditions, to take precautionary measures before attending large gatherings. They recommend avoiding crowded places whenever possible to reduce the risk of contracting respiratory illnesses and viral infections.

Health Studies Highlight Risks of Large Gatherings

A report published in Travel Medicine and Infectious Diseases states that Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 will see participation from millions of devotees from India and across the globe. The report says that it poses significant public health challenges.

According to a study published in May 2024 in the Journal of Travel Medicine, the following diseases tend to spread more easily in large religious gatherings like the Kumbh Mela: