Health Risks At Maha Kumbh 2025: Experts Warn of Potential Disease Outbreaks

Maha Kumbh 2025 is set to be the largest religious gathering in the world, with an estimated 400 million people expected to participate over the course of the festival. On the first day alone (January 13, 2025), around 15 million devotees took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, followed by 35 million on January 14 (Makar Sankranti).
As the festival progresses, millions more are expected to join, making crowd management and public health concerns a top priority. However, while the festival holds deep religious and spiritual significance, health experts and researchers are raising alarms about the potential spread of diseases and infections due to the massive gathering of people from across the world.
According to public health officials, such mega-events create a high-risk environment for the transmission of infectious diseases, respiratory infections, and waterborne illnesses.
Experts Warn Of Infection Risks
India is currently witnessing a surge in cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV), a virus that causes respiratory illnesses, particularly in children. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also warned of an increase in Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) infections during winter, making the congregation of millions in close quarters a potential health crisis.
Medical experts have advised people, particularly those with pre-existing health conditions, to take precautionary measures before attending large gatherings. They recommend avoiding crowded places whenever possible to reduce the risk of contracting respiratory illnesses and viral infections.
Health Studies Highlight Risks of Large Gatherings
A report published in Travel Medicine and Infectious Diseases states that Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 will see participation from millions of devotees from India and across the globe. The report says that it poses significant public health challenges.
According to a study published in May 2024 in the Journal of Travel Medicine, the following diseases tend to spread more easily in large religious gatherings like the Kumbh Mela:
- Respiratory infections – Influenza, pneumonia, and other viral diseases
- Fever-related illnesses – Viral fevers, dengue, and chikungunya
- Skin infections – Fungal and bacterial skin conditions due to close contact
- Gastrointestinal diseases – Diarrhoea, gastroenteritis, and hepatitis due to contaminated food and water
- Vector-borne diseases – Mosquito-borne illnesses like malaria and dengue
- Waterborne infections – Cholera and typhoid due to bathing in contaminated water
In addition, poor sanitation, overcrowding, and improper waste disposal during the event further increase the likelihood of disease outbreaks.
Previous Research On Kumbh Mela's Health Challenges
A February 2015 study published in Clinical Microbiology And Infection provided an extensive review of health risks associated with past Kumbh Melas. It identified key factors contributing to disease transmission, including:
- High population density – The sheer volume of people increases the risk of airborne disease transmission.
- Limited sanitation facilities – Inadequate toilets and waste management contribute to waterborne diseases.
- Environmental pollution – Exposure to contaminated water sources raises the risk of infections.
- Religious rituals – Certain traditional practices, such as rolling on the ground or taking early morning dips in the river, have been linked to skin, respiratory, gastrointestinal, and genital infections.
The report also highlighted non-communicable risks, including stampedes, heat-related illnesses, accidental injuries, and potential security threats.
Can The Risk Be Reduced?
While it is impossible to eliminate all health risks associated with the Maha Kumbh, proper planning and medical interventions can significantly reduce disease outbreaks. Health officials recommend the following precautions:
- Wear masks in crowded areas to prevent respiratory infections
- Maintain hygiene by frequently washing hands and avoiding contaminated food or water
- Vaccination against flu, pneumonia, and waterborne diseases before attending the festival
- Avoid early morning dips in the river to prevent hypothermia and skin infections
- Drink only bottled or purified water to reduce the risk of waterborne illnesses
- Seek medical attention immediately in case of fever, diarrhea, or breathing difficulties
The Maha Kumbh 2025 is a demonstration of India’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage, attracting millions of devotees from across the globe. However, large-scale gatherings come with significant public health concerns. Experts urge proactive measures, strict health monitoring, and awareness campaigns to minimize health risks and ensure the safety of all attendees.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.
