ETV Bharat / health

Does The Habit Of Cracking Your Knuckles Give You Arthritis? We Asked A Medical Expert To Clear This And Other Doubts About Rheumatoid Arthritis

Does the habit of cracking your knuckles give you arthritis? Read on to find out ( Freepik )

Unlike osteoarthritis, which results from wear and tear, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune condition where the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks its own joints. The result is inflammation, pain, and eventual damage to bones and cartilage.

“The exact cause of RA is unclear, but genetic, environmental, and immune system factors contribute to RA development,” says Dr. Shailaja Sabnis, Consultant Rheumatologist at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. “Genetics plays a significant role as genes such as HLA-DR4 raise the chances of RA.” While this suggests a hereditary link, not everyone with a family history of RA will develop it. Environmental triggers (such as smoking, infections, or hormonal imbalances) can also play a role in its onset.

Illustration of RA in the hand and wrist (Freepik)

Early signs of RA include joint stiffness, especially in the morning, swelling, fatigue, and pain in small joints like fingers and wrists. Yet, these symptoms are often mistaken for simple aches, delaying diagnosis and treatment.

Cracking Knuckles And Arthritis, Is There A Connection?

The sound may be annoying, but having a habit of cracking knuckles is far from dangerous. We asked Dr. Sabnis to clear the doubt for our readers. “There is no concrete evidence available that says knuckle cracking causes any type of arthritis,” she told the ETV Bharat Health Team.

“Knuckle cracking produces a harmless release of gas to create the ‘pop’ sound. The cause behind arthritis is the tissue inflammation in joints rather than any structural damage or due to cracking.”

In other words, if you enjoy cracking your knuckles, you can carry on without fear. The real culprits behind RA lie in immune dysfunction, not harmless habits.

Arthritis Can Happen At Any Age