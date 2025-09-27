Over One-Third Of Kids In India May Already Be At Risk Of Heart Problems: Report
A new government report shows one in three Indian kids may already have high triglycerides, putting them at risk of future heart disease.
A government report has dropped a bombshell: over one-third of India’s children aged 5 to 9 years could already have high triglycerides. That means millions of kids are carrying unhealthy levels of blood fat linked to heart disease later in life. This is not a “future adult problem.” It’s a here-and-now problem that could shape the nation’s health in the coming decades.
The report titled 'Children in India 2025' (this is the fourth edition since its start in 2008) was released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation during the 29th Conference of Central and State Statistical Organisations (CoCSSO) on September 25 in Chandigarh.
The report shows massive differences across states:
- West Bengal: 67% of kids have high triglycerides
- Sikkim: 64%
- Nagaland: 55%
- Assam: 57%
- Jammu & Kashmir: 50%
- By comparison, states like Kerala (16.6%) and Maharashtra (19.1%) are doing far better. But even those numbers mean lakhs of kids at risk.
Problems Of High Triglycerides In Kids
High triglycerides aren’t just “numbers on a blood test.” They’re an early red flag for future problems like:
- Heart disease and stroke in adulthood
- Diabetes and obesity-related complications
- Poor energy and focus in childhood
When these markers show up in children, it means lifestyle and nutrition habits are already taking a wrong turn. If ignored, the consequences will haunt them for decades.
Newborns and Teenagers Face Their Own Battles
The report also highlights other disturbing trends:
- 48% of newborn deaths are linked to prematurity and low birth weight.
- Birth asphyxia and trauma (16%) and pneumonia (9%) are other leading killers of newborns.
- Among teenagers, 5% are already hypertensive, with Delhi topping the list at 10%. That means one in ten teens in the capital already has high blood pressure.
- 16% of adolescents show high triglyceride levels, setting them on a dangerous path.
If today’s children are entering their teens with high triglycerides and hypertension, tomorrow’s India will face an epidemic of lifestyle diseases at a much younger age. That means more heart attacks, strokes, and diabetes in 30- and 40-year-olds: the very population that powers India’s economy. This isn’t only a health issue but an economic and social one. Frequent illness will mean lost workdays, rising healthcare costs, and a generation robbed of its potential.
India cannot afford to treat these issues as “adult problems.” Screening, better school nutrition, awareness campaigns for parents, and healthier lifestyle habits for kids must start now. Otherwise, India’s demographic dividend could turn into a demographic disaster.
(With inputs from PTI)
