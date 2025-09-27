ETV Bharat / health

Over One-Third Of Kids In India May Already Be At Risk Of Heart Problems: Report

Published : September 27, 2025

A government report has dropped a bombshell: over one-third of India’s children aged 5 to 9 years could already have high triglycerides. That means millions of kids are carrying unhealthy levels of blood fat linked to heart disease later in life. This is not a “future adult problem.” It’s a here-and-now problem that could shape the nation’s health in the coming decades. The report titled 'Children in India 2025' (this is the fourth edition since its start in 2008) was released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation during the 29th Conference of Central and State Statistical Organisations (CoCSSO) on September 25 in Chandigarh. The report shows massive differences across states: West Bengal: 67% of kids have high triglycerides

Sikkim: 64%

Nagaland: 55%

Assam: 57%

Jammu & Kashmir: 50%

By comparison, states like Kerala (16.6%) and Maharashtra (19.1%) are doing far better. But even those numbers mean lakhs of kids at risk. Problems Of High Triglycerides In Kids High triglycerides aren’t just “numbers on a blood test.” They’re an early red flag for future problems like: