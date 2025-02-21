ETV Bharat / health

Get Up From Your Office Chair Every Half Hour If You Don't Want Your Brain To Slow Down

Spending too much time sitting in one spot can slow down your brainpower, but there are hacks to stay sharp.

Office executive at her desk
Your office chair could be turning your brain to mush (Freepik)
By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : Feb 21, 2025, 3:52 PM IST

We sit at our desks, we sit in cars, while binge-watching TV, and then, exhausted from all that sitting, we collapse onto the sofa for more sitting. But it’s not just your waistline or your back paying the price. Your brain is quietly revolting against you too.

Your beloved chair, sofa, or ergonomic swivel throne could be turning your brain to mush. Studies suggest that prolonged sitting isn’t just bad for your body, it messes with your cognitive function. Think of your brain like a high-maintenance houseplant. It needs fresh air, good circulation, and occasional movement to thrive. But when you sit too long, blood flow to the brain slows down, cutting off the nutrients and oxygen it needs to function at peak efficiency. The result is memory fog, trouble concentrating, sluggish thinking.

Why Does It Affect Brainpower?

We asked Dr. Ashish Susvirkar, Consultant Neurologist & Movement Disorder Specialist at Bhailal Amin General Hospital in Vadodara, Gujarat. He confirms that prolonged sitting is a one-way ticket to cognitive decline. According to Dr. Susvirkar, “Key mental functions like memory, attention, and problem-solving can suffer because extended periods of sitting reduce blood circulation and energy supply to the brain. Over time, this lack of movement can trigger physiological changes in the cardiovascular, respiratory, and metabolic systems, making it harder for your brain to stay sharp.”

Take your phone calls outside
Walk while you talk on the phone (Freepik)

The more you sit, the more your brain slows down, which makes you less productive, which leads to more sitting. It's the vicious cycle of sedentary doom.

Hacks To Break the Sitting Spell

Your brain isn’t doomed just yet. Even small changes in your daily routine can help offset the damage.

  1. Stand Up Every 30 Minutes – Set a timer if you have to, but make it a habit to stand, stretch, or take a quick walk. Consider it a “refresh” button for your brain.
  2. Use a Sit-Stand Desk – If you can, swap out your regular desk for a sit-stand version. Your back will thank you, and so will your cognitive abilities.
  3. Walk and Talk – Got a phone call? Pace while you talk. Need to brainstorm? Walk around while you think. Your best ideas don’t have to happen while you’re slumped in a chair.
  4. Exercise Snacks – No time for a full workout? Even short bursts of activity (like squats, lunges, or a quick dance break) can boost circulation and improve focus.

If sitting were a person, it would be that toxic friend who seems harmless but is secretly ruining your life. It’s comfortable, but in the long run, it’s dragging you down mentally and physically. So, shake it off and walk around.

References:

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)

