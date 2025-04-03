ETV Bharat / health

Your Office Coffee Might Be Slowly Clotting Your Arteries, Says New Research

If you’ve ever wondered why your workplace coffee tastes like a mix of burnt rubber and regret, science now has an answer: it's not just bad, it might actually be bad for you.

A new study from Uppsala University and Chalmers University of Technology has confirmed what coffee drinkers have long suspected: the machines in your office break room are conspiring against your health. Unlike the harmless drip-filter coffee makers at home that use paper filters like responsible adults, workplace coffee machines often use fancy, unfiltered brewing methods. What you get is a generous helping of cholesterol-raising substances sneaking into your bloodstream.

The study tested 14 different office coffee machines and analyzed coffee from five popular brands. Researchers found that machines without proper filters produced coffee with dangerously high levels of cafestol and kahweol (the coffee world’s equivalent of tiny saboteurs messing with your cholesterol).

The Science Behind This

David Iggman, the lead researcher from Uppsala University, explained the phenomenon in words that can be summarized as: filters matter.

“From this we infer that the filtering process is crucial for the presence of these cholesterol-elevating substances in coffee. Obviously, not all coffee machines manage to filter them out. But the problem varies between different types of coffee machines, and the concentrations also showed large variations over time,” says Iggman.

The worst offenders are brewing machines (yes, the kind your office likely uses), percolators, French presses, and even some espresso machines. Meanwhile, old-fashioned boiled coffee (the kind your grandma used to make) remains the undisputed heavyweight champion of cholesterol bombs.