Good News: Weight Training Can Shield You From Diabetes, Even If It Runs in Your Family

Many people believe that if diabetes runs in their family, they are bound to get it too. But new research suggests that this isn’t necessarily true. A study by HKUMed (LKS Faculty of Medicine of the University of Hong Kong) found that building muscle strength can lower the risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D) by more than 40%, even for those with a high genetic risk. This means that hitting the gym and working on your strength could be one of the best ways to protect yourself from diabetes.

Why Does Weight Training Help?

Type 2 diabetes happens when the body struggles to use insulin properly, leading to high blood sugar levels. Lifestyle factors, like diet and exercise, play a huge role in preventing or delaying the disease. Weight training helps by improving how your body processes sugar, increasing insulin sensitivity, and reducing fat, which is a major contributor to diabetes risk.

Aim for two to three strength workouts per week (Getty Images)

The HKUMed study analyzed data from over 140,000 people in the UK. Researchers measured muscle strength through grip strength and tracked participants for more than seven years.

They found that people with high muscle strength had a 44% lower risk of developing diabetes, no matter their genetic background. Even those with a high genetic risk of diabetes had a lower chance of getting the disease if they maintained strong muscles. Plus, strength training boosts your metabolism, helping your body burn more calories even when you're resting.

You Don’t Have to Be a Bodybuilder

The good news is that you don’t need to lift massive weights or become a bodybuilder to see the benefits. Simple strength-training exercises like bodyweight squats, lunges, push-ups, and resistance band workouts can make a big difference. You don’t need fancy gym equipment... simple exercises like squats, push-ups, and lifting household items can help you build strength over time.

The key is to be consistent and challenge your muscles a little more each time so they grow stronger. Aim for two to three strength workouts per week to improve muscle strength and reduce your diabetes risk.

This research is a game-changer for people who worry about developing diabetes due to family history. While genetics do play a role, lifestyle choices matter just as much... if not more. By focusing on strength training and staying active, you can take charge of your health and lower your risk of diabetes, no matter what’s in your DNA.

Source:

https://bmcmedicine.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12916-024-03819-9