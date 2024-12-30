ETV Bharat / health

What Happens to Your Body After Overeating and Drinking on New Year’s Eve?

New Year’s Eve is a night of indulgence, as we toast the past year and embrace the promise of a new one. But what happens when the celebration crosses the line into overindulgence?

As the confetti settles and the glasses empty, the effects of excessive eating and drinking become clear. Overindulgence can have significant repercussions for both our physical and mental health.

Alcohol Is A Double-Edged Sword

Alcohol is a New Year’s Eve staple, synonymous with celebration and camaraderie. But Dr. Shaheen Guy, Senior Medical Officer at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai, cautions that excessive drinking has a cascading impact on the body. “Short-term effects like alcohol poisoning, dizziness, vomiting, and loss of coordination may seem transient, but the damage can be far-reaching,” she says.

In excess, alcohol interferes with nearly every organ system. Acute effects (like nausea, bloating, and memory lapses) are your body’s immediate alarm bells. Chronic drinking, however, escalates these alarms into crises:

Liver Damage: Over time, heavy drinking can lead to fatty liver, hepatitis, and cirrhosis.

Neurological Damage: Long-term alcohol use is linked to dementia and other cognitive impairments.

Cardiovascular Issues: Alcohol raises blood pressure and contributes to heart disease and stroke risks.

Alcohol interferes with nearly every organ system if consumed in excess (Freepik)

Sugar And Fat Overload

New Year’s Eve isn’t just about alcohol, it’s also a feast of sugary desserts and rich, fatty snacks. While these indulgences may feel like a treat, Dr. Guy warns that they can lead to an array of health issues, particularly when consumed in excess.

“Diets high in sugar and fat (coupled with low fibre intake) disrupt gut microbiota, leading to gut dysbiosis,” she explains. This imbalance in the gut can trigger:

Inflammation: Chronic inflammation stemming from poor diet increases the risk of metabolic disorders.