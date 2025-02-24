ETV Bharat / health

Health Ministry Asks ICMR To Monitor Bat Virus- HKU5-CoV

New Delhi: As the discovery of HKU5-CoV, a newly identified bat virus in China has already created a ripple across the globe, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has asked the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to keep monitoring the situation and ascertain whether it is found in India or not.

"We are aware about the discovery of the bat virus- HKU5-CoV in China. Although the discovery is in its initial stage, we have asked the ICMR to monitor the situation," said a senior official in the health ministry. However, health experts allayed fears that the newly discovered bat virus could be dangerous.

"We have already witnessed the COVID-19. And we are aware of the characteristics of the virus. The newly discovered virus in China could be infectious but it's not dangerous," renowned virologist Dr Jayprakash Muliyil told ETV Bharat.

Dr Muliyil, who was associated with ICMR for a long time said that 99 per cent of the people, when infected with a virus, generate symptoms like body ache, fever and all.

"Majority of the Indian population have already generated a strong immune system especially following COVID-19 vaccination. So, we don’t have to worry much about any new virus," said Dr Muliyil.

HKU5-CoV-2 is a newly identified bat coronavirus discovered in China, raising concerns about its potential for animal-to-human transmission because it uses the same human receptor as the virus that causes COVID-19

"It belongs to the merbecovirus subgenus, which also includes the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) virus. Researchers have found that HKU5-CoV-2 can bind to human ACE2 receptors with lesser affinity, a key mechanism used by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 virus) to infect cells," said Dr Tamorish Kole, renowned health expert and Chair of the Clinical Practice Committee at the International Federation for Emergency Medicine.