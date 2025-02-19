ETV Bharat / health

When Cholesterol Is High, Your Body Sends Out These 10 Early Warning Signs You Shouldn’t Ignore

Identifying the early warning signs of high cholesterol can help prevent complications ( Freepik )

High LDL (bad) cholesterol is becoming an increasingly common health concern across all age groups. Poor diet, lack of exercise, and unhealthy lifestyle habits are major contributors. According to medical experts, high cholesterol is a silent killer, increasing the risk of heart disease, obesity, and other serious health issues. Identifying the early warning signs can help prevent complications and improve overall health.

What Is Cholesterol?

Cholesterol is a fatty, wax-like substance found in cell membranes. While it is essential for various bodily functions, excess LDL cholesterol leads to plaque buildup in arteries, restricting blood flow and increasing the risk of high blood pressure, heart attacks, and strokes. However, medical experts say that healthy lifestyle changes can help manage cholesterol levels effectively.

10 Warning Signs of High Cholesterol

1. Chest Pain or Discomfort

According to cardiologists, frequent chest pain, especially during exercise or physical activity, could indicate blocked arteries caused by high cholesterol.

2. Leg Pain and Cramps

Pain or cramping in the legs while walking or standing for long periods may be a sign of poor circulation due to cholesterol buildup.

3. Yellowish Deposits on Skin (Xanthomas)

The appearance of yellow fatty deposits around the eyes, elbows, knees, or joints could be a visible sign of high cholesterol, as noted by medical professionals.

4. Dizziness or Frequent Migraines

According to health experts, restricted blood flow due to high cholesterol may cause frequent dizziness or recurring migraines.

5. Shortness of Breath

Difficulty breathing, especially when accompanied by chest pain, can be a serious warning sign of cholesterol-related heart issues.

6. Chronic Fatigue

If you often feel extremely tired, it may be due to poor blood circulation caused by cholesterol deposits in arteries.

7. Digestive Issues and Bloating

According to health experts, frequent bloating, indigestion, or stomach discomfort after meals may be linked to high cholesterol affecting digestion.

8. Signs of a Heart Attack

As per cardiologists, sudden loss of balance, nausea, shortness of breath, and chest pain could be indications of a heart attack due to high cholesterol.

9. Jaw or Neck Pain

Unexplained pain in the jaw, neck, or upper body may be related to cholesterol-related arterial blockages.