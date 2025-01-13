ETV Bharat / health

Explained: What Is Rabbit Fever? The Rare Disease On The Rise In The US

Rabbit fever is a zoonotic disease, which can spread from animals to humans ( Freepik )

The US is witnessing an increase in cases of rabbit fever (also known as tularemia). It is a rare but potentially serious disease caused by the bacterium Francisella Tularensis.

While the name might evoke images of fluffy bunnies, the reality is far more concerning. This zoonotic disease can spread from animals to humans and is classified as a Category A bioterrorism agent by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) due to its potential severity and ease of transmission.

What Is Rabbit Fever?

Rabbit fever or tularemia is a bacterial infection commonly found in small mammals like rabbits, hares, and rodents. The disease can also affect birds, amphibians, even humans. The bacterium Francisella Tularensis thrives in natural water sources, soil, and vegetation, making it easy for both humans and animals to come into contact with it.

Humans typically contract tularemia through:

Direct contact with infected animals, such as handling or skinning rabbits.

Insect bites, particularly from ticks, flies, and mosquitoes.

Contaminated water or food, or inhaling contaminated dust.

Why Are Cases Rising In The US?

The recent surge in tularemia cases in the US has raised alarms. Factors contributing to the increase include:

Climate Change: Warmer temperatures and increased humidity create ideal conditions for ticks and flies, the primary carriers of tularemia.

Human Interaction With Wildlife: As urban areas expand into natural habitats, the chances of humans encountering infected animals rise.

Underreported Cases: Many mild cases of tularemia go undiagnosed, meaning the real number of infections could be higher than reported.