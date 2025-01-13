Explained: What Is Rabbit Fever? The Rare Disease On The Rise In The US

The US is witnessing an increase in cases of rabbit fever (also known as tularemia). It is a rare but potentially serious disease caused by the bacterium Francisella Tularensis.
While the name might evoke images of fluffy bunnies, the reality is far more concerning. This zoonotic disease can spread from animals to humans and is classified as a Category A bioterrorism agent by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) due to its potential severity and ease of transmission.
What Is Rabbit Fever?
Rabbit fever or tularemia is a bacterial infection commonly found in small mammals like rabbits, hares, and rodents. The disease can also affect birds, amphibians, even humans. The bacterium Francisella Tularensis thrives in natural water sources, soil, and vegetation, making it easy for both humans and animals to come into contact with it.
Humans typically contract tularemia through:
- Direct contact with infected animals, such as handling or skinning rabbits.
- Insect bites, particularly from ticks, flies, and mosquitoes.
- Contaminated water or food, or inhaling contaminated dust.
Why Are Cases Rising In The US?
The recent surge in tularemia cases in the US has raised alarms. Factors contributing to the increase include:
Climate Change: Warmer temperatures and increased humidity create ideal conditions for ticks and flies, the primary carriers of tularemia.
Human Interaction With Wildlife: As urban areas expand into natural habitats, the chances of humans encountering infected animals rise.
Underreported Cases: Many mild cases of tularemia go undiagnosed, meaning the real number of infections could be higher than reported.
Symptoms of Rabbit Fever
Tularemia can manifest in various forms depending on how the bacterium enters the body. Common symptoms include:
- Sudden high fever and chills
- Fatigue and weakness
- Skin ulcers at the site of infection
- Swollen lymph nodes
- Sore throat
- Difficulty breathing, which can indicate a serious form called pneumonic tularemia
If left untreated, tularemia can lead to severe complications such as pneumonia, sepsis, and organ failure.
How Is Rabbit Fever Treated?
Tularemia is treatable with antibiotics, but early diagnosis is crucial. Commonly prescribed antibiotics include streptomycin, gentamicin, doxycycline, or ciprofloxacin. Recovery times depend on the severity of the infection, with mild cases resolving in a few weeks and severe cases requiring intensive care.
Tips To Prevent Infection
Preventing tularemia involves taking simple yet effective precautions:
- Avoid handling wild animals: Especially rabbits, hares, and rodents. If handling is necessary, wear gloves.
- Use insect repellent: Protect yourself from tick and fly bites with repellents containing DEET or picaridin.
- Cook food thoroughly: Always ensure meat, particularly game meat, is well-cooked before consuming.
- Drink safe water: Avoid drinking untreated water from natural sources.
- Practice good hygiene: Wash hands thoroughly after handling animals or spending time outdoors.
Tularemia is a rare disease, but its potential severity makes awareness crucial. The rise in US cases highlights the need for increased vigilance, particularly in regions where the disease is endemic. Public health officials recommend educating communities about the risks of wildlife interaction, the importance of insect bite prevention, and the need to seek medical care promptly if symptoms arise.
