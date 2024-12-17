ETV Bharat / health

Burning Pain And Cloudy Pee? They Could Be Early Signs Of A UTI

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are like the annoying party guest who shows up uninvited, and refuses to leave without ruining your night. If you’re a woman, you probably already know that UTIs are a rite of passage no one asked for. In fact, over 50% of women will experience at least one in their lifetime.

If you’re lucky, you might get a “friendly” UTI that quietly slips away after a few antibiotics. But when ignored, these infections can level up into something far more serious (a full-blown kidney infection or a trip to the emergency room where you have to explain to a doctor why you thought cranberry juice would cure you).

According to Dr. Tejas Mistry, Consultant Urologist and Neuro-Interventionalist at Bhailal Amin General Hospital in Vadodara, UTIs are common but sneaky. “Recognizing early warning signs and understanding the causes can help ensure timely diagnosis, effective treatment, and prevention of complications,” he says. Catch it early, and you’ll avoid spending half your paycheque on medicines and regretting your life choices.

What Is A UTI, And Why Is It Stalking Women?

A UTI happens when bacteria (usually E. coli, that little devil) makes its way into your urinary system: urethra, bladder, or worse, kidneys. Women are far more prone to UTIs than men for one simple reason. Our urethras are shorter and closer to the bacteria hot zone, also known as the rectum. It’s like a shortcut bacteria can’t resist. Add in sexual activity, poor hydration or hormonal changes, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for misery.

Dr. Mistry explains, “The infection starts small but can escalate, leading to complications like kidney infections or sepsis.” So, ignore your bladder’s cries for help at your own peril.

Early Warning Signs Of UTIs

Your body doesn’t suffer silently. It drops hints. Here are the top signs that your bladder is staging a rebellion.

1. Burning Pain During Urination

One of the earliest red flags of a UTI is a sharp, stinging, or burning sensation while passing urine. This occurs as bacteria irritate the lining of the urinary tract, making each trip to the bathroom an uncomfortable ordeal.

2. Frequent Urge To Urinate

You might notice an unrelenting need to urinate, even if very little urine comes out. The bladder becomes inflamed, signaling to your brain that it’s full even when it isn’t.

3. Cloudy or Foul-Smelling Urine

Changes in urine appearance and smell are another key indicator. Urine may appear cloudy or have a strong, unpleasant odour due to the presence of bacteria and white blood cells fighting the infection.

4. Pelvic Discomfort Or Pain

A dull, persistent ache in the lower abdomen, pelvis, or back can signal that the infection is progressing. If you notice this along with urinary discomfort, it’s a sign to seek help.

5. Fever Or Chills

If the infection spreads, you may develop fever, chills, or flu-like symptoms. These are particularly worrisome because they suggest the infection could be moving toward the kidneys.

What If It’s Not A UTI? Other Possible Causes