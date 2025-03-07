If You Feel Pain in These 5 Areas of Your Body, Your Cholesterol Levels Might Be Too High

High cholesterol is a growing health concern worldwide, affecting people across all age groups. While cholesterol is essential for building healthy cells, too much of it can lead to serious health problems like heart disease and stroke.
What is Cholesterol?
Cholesterol is a fatty substance produced by the liver, essential for various bodily functions. It is also found in certain foods. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are two types of cholesterol:
LDL (Low-Density Lipoprotein) – Also called “bad” cholesterol, too much of it can cause plaque buildup in the arteries.
HDL (High-Density Lipoprotein) – Known as “good” cholesterol, it helps remove excess LDL from the bloodstream.
An unhealthy lifestyle, including poor diet, lack of exercise, smoking, and excessive alcohol consumption, can contribute to high LDL cholesterol levels. The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends adults get their cholesterol checked every 4-6 years starting at age 20 to monitor any risks.
What Causes High Cholesterol?
Several factors can lead to high cholesterol, including:
- Eating a diet high in saturated and trans fats (processed and fried foods)
- Lack of physical activity
- Excess body weight
- Smoking and alcohol consumption
- Genetics (some people inherit high cholesterol levels)
For those with a family history of high cholesterol, lifestyle changes alone may not be enough to control it.
5 Signs That Indicate High Cholesterol
If cholesterol builds up in the bloodstream, it can cause restricted blood flow and affect different parts of the body. Here are some common warning signs:
- Yellowish Deposits on the Skin: One of the earliest visible signs of high cholesterol is yellowish fatty deposits or lumps on the skin, especially around the eyes, elbows, and knees. These deposits, called xanthomas, indicate excess cholesterol in the blood.
- Tingling or Numbness in Hands and Feet: When cholesterol builds up in the arteries, blood circulation slows down, leading to numbness, tingling, or a “pins and needles” sensation in the hands and feet. If left untreated, this can result in more serious complications like nerve damage.
- Digestive Issues and Gallstones: High cholesterol can interfere with digestion and lead to gallbladder problems. Excess cholesterol in bile can cause gallstones, leading to pain in the upper right abdomen, nausea, and indigestion.
- Chest Pain and Shortness of Breath: When cholesterol accumulates in the arteries, it can block blood flow to the heart, causing chest pain (angina) and shortness of breath. These symptoms should never be ignored, as they can be early signs of heart disease.
- Numbness and Speech Difficulty: If cholesterol buildup blocks blood flow to the brain, it can result in a stroke. Warning signs include sudden numbness or weakness, difficulty speaking, and loss of balance. Seek immediate medical attention if these symptoms occur.
High cholesterol often has no obvious symptoms until complications arise, making regular health checkups essential. If you experience persistent pain in these areas of the body, consult a doctor immediately. Making simple lifestyle changes can go a long way in maintaining healthy cholesterol levels and preventing heart disease.
