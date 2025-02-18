Skipping Deworming Because You Feel Fine? Here’s Why That Is A Dangerous Mistake

One of the most dangerous myths about parasitic infections is that if you feel healthy, you don’t need deworming.
“Parasites are masters of stealth,” Dr. Nimitt Nagda, internal medicine expert at Zynova Shalby Hospital says. “They can live in your intestines for years, silently draining nutrients and weakening your body.”
A study in the Journal of Clinical Microbiology found that many individuals with parasitic infections remain asymptomatic during the early stages. The symptoms of parasitic infections are subtle but insidious: unintended weight loss, fatigue, nausea, stomach pain, diarrhoea, and even anaemia. By the time symptoms appear, the infection may have already caused significant damage.
Left untreated, these infections can wreak havoc on the body, leading to malnutrition, digestive issues, and (in severe cases) organ damage. Regular deworming (as recommended by healthcare professionals) can help detect and eliminate these hidden threats before they escalate.
Over A Billion Infections
Parasitic infections are far more common than most people realize. They do not discriminate: children, adults, the young and old are all potential hosts. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 1.5 billion people globally are affected by soil-transmitted helminths (parasitic worms), with children in developing countries being the most vulnerable.
Says Dr. Nagda, “Various factors contribute to parasitic infections. Close contact with infected persons, poor hygiene, walking barefoot on contaminated soil, and consuming contaminated or open food are examples.”
False Belief: Only Children Need Deworming
“It is a common myth that only children need deworming,” says Dr. Nagda. “While children are indeed more susceptible due to their developing immune systems and hygiene habits, adults are not immune.” Studies reveal that adults in both developed and developing countries are at risk, particularly those who consume undercooked meat, travel to endemic regions, or live in unsanitary conditions. Deworming is not a childhood rite of passage—it is a universal necessity.
Wrong Assumption: Worm Infections Are Not Serious
Some believe that worm infections are trivial, mere inconveniences that will resolve on their own. This could not be further from the truth. “While mild infections may clear up without intervention,” Dr. Nagda warns, “severe parasitic infections can lead to devastating consequences if left untreated.”
For instance, tapeworms (one of the most notorious parasites) can migrate to other organs, including the brain, causing neurocysticercosis (a condition linked to seizures and neurological damage). A study in the International Journal for Parasitology highlights that over 2.5 million people worldwide suffer from this condition, underscoring the gravity of untreated infections.
Fact: Home Remedies Are Not Enough
The internet is rife with home remedies for deworming. Garlic, pumpkin seeds, and papaya extracts are often touted as miracle cures. While these remedies may offer temporary relief, they are no match for the resilience of parasitic worms.
“Home remedies can be quick fixes, but they are not optimal for long-term treatment,” Dr. Nagda says. “Delaying proper medical treatment can allow parasites to multiply and cause significant harm.”
Clinical trials published in the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene confirm that prescribed deworming medications (such as albendazole and mebendazole) are far more effective in eradicating parasites than any home remedy.
Dr. Nagda advises, “Consult your doctor for regular check-ups and deworming treatments. Maintaining good hygiene, avoiding contaminated food and water, and wearing shoes in high-risk areas are simple yet effective ways to protect yourself.”
