Skipping Deworming Because You Feel Fine? Here’s Why That Is A Dangerous Mistake

Deworming regularly is a must because parasites can live in your intestines for years without any visible symptoms ( Freepik )

One of the most dangerous myths about parasitic infections is that if you feel healthy, you don’t need deworming.

“Parasites are masters of stealth,” Dr. Nimitt Nagda, internal medicine expert at Zynova Shalby Hospital says. “They can live in your intestines for years, silently draining nutrients and weakening your body.”

A study in the Journal of Clinical Microbiology found that many individuals with parasitic infections remain asymptomatic during the early stages. The symptoms of parasitic infections are subtle but insidious: unintended weight loss, fatigue, nausea, stomach pain, diarrhoea, and even anaemia. By the time symptoms appear, the infection may have already caused significant damage.

Left untreated, these infections can wreak havoc on the body, leading to malnutrition, digestive issues, and (in severe cases) organ damage. Regular deworming (as recommended by healthcare professionals) can help detect and eliminate these hidden threats before they escalate.

Over A Billion Infections

Parasitic infections are far more common than most people realize. They do not discriminate: children, adults, the young and old are all potential hosts. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 1.5 billion people globally are affected by soil-transmitted helminths (parasitic worms), with children in developing countries being the most vulnerable.

Tapeworms can migrate to other organs, including the brain (Freepik)

Says Dr. Nagda, “Various factors contribute to parasitic infections. Close contact with infected persons, poor hygiene, walking barefoot on contaminated soil, and consuming contaminated or open food are examples.”