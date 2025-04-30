ETV Bharat / health

You May Feel Fine, But Your Heart Says Otherwise: The Dangers of Ignoring High Blood Pressure

Get your blood pressure checked for hypertension, especially if you are in a high pressure job ( Getty Images )

In the fluorescent-lit corners of clinics around the world, a number is scribbled on a chart, read aloud in passing, then forgotten by the very person it belongs to. 130/85. 150/100. Sometimes more. It’s just blood pressure, they think. Nothing to worry about. But within that number, a biological thriller is unfolding — one where your heart is the protagonist, your arteries are the setting, and the villain is invisible until it strikes.

According to a staggering World Health Organization report, over 1.28 billion adults now suffer from hypertension, and nearly half have no idea!

The Pressure Beneath the Surface

Imagine your heart as a covert machine. It pumps blood into your vessels day and night, adapting, adjusting, enduring. But when pressure stays too high for too long, it’s like overclocking a processor: it overheats. The heart’s walls thicken. The blood vessels narrow like a hallway collapsing in on itself. And just like that, the plot turns toward heart failure, strokes, and cardiac arrest.

Five Dangerous Lies We Tell Ourselves About Blood Pressure

1. “I feel fine. So I must be fine.”

This is the perfect disguise. “Most people with hypertension experience no symptoms. No pain. No dizziness. Just a sense of normalcy... until the heart says otherwise,” says Dr. Tanmai Yermal (Jain), Consultant - Cardiology at Manipal Hospital in Kharadi, Pune. That’s what makes it so dangerous: it’s a story happening beneath your awareness.

2. “It’s genetic. What can I do?”

True, genetics play a role. But lifestyle is the plot twist. Regular exercise, stress control, and eating whole foods can rewrite your story, even if your family history looks grim.

3. “Isn’t that an old person’s problem?”