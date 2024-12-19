The Dangers Of Extreme Body Art Procedures Tongue Splitting And Eyeball Tattoos

In the world of extreme body art, tongue splitting and scleral tattooing (eyeball tattoos) have emerged as controversial trends that push the boundaries of self-expression. While these modifications may seem daring, their health risks are significant and often irreversible. According to Dr. Sheetal Radia, ENT & Head Neck Surgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals in Mira Road, these procedures come with a host of medical dangers that demand serious consideration.
Tongue Splitting
Tongue splitting involves surgically dividing the tongue into two parts, creating a forked appearance. Though this procedure is gaining popularity as a form of body modification, its risks outweigh its aesthetic appeal.
Dr. Radia says, “Tongue splitting can cause excessive bleeding, severe infections, nerve damage, loss of sensation or taste, and swelling that may block your airways.” When performed in unsterile conditions, the risks amplify significantly, potentially leading to abscesses, major scarring, and even sepsis (a life-threatening condition).
Beyond the initial healing period, the procedure can result in persistent pain, nerve damage, and restricted tongue movement, making everyday activities like eating and speaking challenging. Dr. Radia warns, “The splitting of the tongue can disrupt its normal movements, affecting its ability to form words properly. Speech issues like slurring, fumbling, and loss of clarity are common and can become permanent if the tongue does not heal properly.”
Eyeball Tattoos
Scleral tattooing involves injecting dye into the whites of the eyes to create an otherworldly appearance. While the results might be visually dramatic, the risks associated with this procedure are equally intense and often irreversible.
Injecting colour into the sclera can lead to a range of complications, including:
- Permanent blindness
- Corneal scarring
- Retinal damage
- Glaucoma
- Loss of the eye
Dr. Radia says, “These procedures can significantly increase the risk of harmful allergic reactions, inflammation, and severe infections that negatively impact the quality of life.” In many cases, these effects cannot be undone, leaving individuals with lifelong consequences.
Why These Procedures Are Risky
The common thread between tongue splitting and scleral tattooing is the invasive nature of the modifications. Both involve introducing foreign elements (surgical or chemical) into parts of the body that are vital for basic functions.
Unsterile tools or environments can lead to dangerous infections, including sepsis.
Nerve damage in the tongue or blindness from scleral tattooing are often permanent.
Difficulty speaking, eating or seeing can drastically reduce a person’s daily comfort and capabilities.
Precautions And Alternatives
If you’re still considering extreme body modifications, it’s critical to think beyond aesthetics. Dr. Radia advises:
- Avoid Unqualified Practitioners: Seek advice from medical professionals before undergoing such procedures.
- Weigh The Risks: Consider the potential for lifelong consequences, including health complications and impaired quality of life.
- Explore Safer Alternatives: Non-invasive forms of self-expression, such as temporary tattoos or henna, can offer creativity without health risks.
Procedures like tongue splitting and scleral tattooing are permanent alterations that can have serious implications for your health. As Dr. Radia points out, “Individuals should prioritize their health and avoid hopping on such fashion trends.” Before committing to extreme body art, consider the long-term effects and prioritize your well-being. True self-expression doesn’t have to come at the cost of your health.
Sources:
https://doi.org/10.1038/sj.bdj.2013.284