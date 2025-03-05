Break the Cycle of Medical Gaslighting: Why Patients Deserve to Be Heard

Many individuals struggling with conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and vasculitis are told that their symptoms are psychological rather than physical. This not only delays proper treatment but also impacts their mental health and trust in doctors.

A new study, led by Dr. Melanie Sloan from the University of Cambridge, involved over 3,000 participants, including both patients and clinicians. It found that patients who had their autoimmune disease misdiagnosed as a psychosomatic disorder (a condition caused by the mind rather than a physical issue) were more likely to experience depression, anxiety, and long-term emotional distress.

One patient shared their traumatic experience:

“One doctor told me I was making myself feel pain, and I still can’t forget those words. Telling me I’m doing it to myself has made me very anxious and depressed.”

The emotional toll is significant: over 80% of misdiagnosed patients said it harmed their self-worth, and 72% said the misdiagnosis still upsets them, even decades later. Many patients reported that after being dismissed by doctors, they began to doubt themselves and even avoided seeking medical care.

Another patient said:

“When a rheumatologist dismissed me, I was already suicidal. This just threw me over the edge. Thankfully, I am terrible at killing myself, it’s so much more challenging than you think. But the dreadful dismissiveness of doctors when you have a bizarre collection of symptoms is traumatizing, and you start to believe them, that it’s all in your head.”

A Crisis of Trust in Healthcare

Patients who experience misdiagnosis are more likely to distrust doctors and downplay their symptoms. One patient said, “I even stopped taking my immunosuppressive medicine because of those words.”

Another described the lasting emotional impact:

“I don’t deserve help because this is a disease I’ve brought on myself. You go back to that initial diagnosis, and you always hear their voices in your head, saying you’re doing this to yourself. You just can’t ever shake that.”

Autoimmune diseases affect the immune system, organs, and tissues and often present with invisible symptoms like fatigue, joint pain, and depression. Because these symptoms overlap with mental health conditions, some doctors may mistakenly assume the issue is psychological rather than physical.

Dr. Melanie Sloan, who led the research, emphasized the importance of raising awareness among doctors:

“Although many doctors intend to be reassuring when suggesting a psychosomatic cause for unexplained symptoms, these types of misdiagnoses can create a multitude of negative feelings and have a lasting impact on patients’ lives, self-worth, and trust in healthcare.”

What Needs to Be Done?

Better Awareness Among Doctors – Medical professionals need more training to recognize autoimmune diseases early and avoid dismissing symptoms as psychological.

– Medical professionals need more training to recognize autoimmune diseases early and avoid dismissing symptoms as psychological. Listening to Patients – Doctors must take patient concerns seriously rather than assuming stress or anxiety is the root cause.

– Doctors must take patient concerns seriously rather than assuming stress or anxiety is the root cause. More Research – The medical community should work towards better diagnostic tools to differentiate between chronic illness and mental health conditions.

Misdiagnosing a chronic disease as a mental health issue can have serious long-term consequences. It delays treatment, harms mental well-being, and erodes trust in healthcare. Patients with autoimmune diseases deserve to be heard, believed, and given the right medical support.