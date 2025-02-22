China Discovers New Bat Coronavirus That Can Infect Humans: What You Need to Know

HKU5-CoV-2 uses the same ACE2 receptor protein to enter human cells as SARS-CoV-2, the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic. The study was conducted by Shi Zhengli, a leading Chinese virologist known as “Batwoman” for her extensive research on bat coronaviruses, was published in the scientific journal Cell.

What is HKU5-CoV-2?

HKU5-CoV-2 was found in bats in China. It belongs to the merbecovirus subgenus, which includes the MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) virus. The virus contains a furin cleavage site, a feature that allows it to enter human cells, similar to SARS-CoV-2.

In lab experiments, HKU5-CoV-2 infected human cells with high levels of the ACE2 receptor in test tubes and models of the human intestines and airways. While the virus has the potential to infect humans, scientists say they still need more research to understand its ability to spread from animals to people.

Is HKU5-CoV-2 A Serious Threat?

The good news is that this virus does not infect human cells as easily as SARS-CoV-2. Researchers noted that HKU5-CoV-2 has a weaker binding ability to human ACE2 receptors compared to SARS-CoV-2. This means that the virus currently poses a lower risk of spreading among humans.

Scientists have also identified monoclonal antibodies and antiviral drugs that may help target the virus.

Dr. Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota, believes the reaction to the study has been exaggerated. He pointed out that the population now has more immunity to SARS-like viruses compared to 2019, which reduces the risk of another pandemic.

Another study from the University of Washington in Seattle and Wuhan University found that while HKU5-CoV-2 could bind to bat and some mammal ACE2 receptors, it did not show strong binding to human receptors.

The Chinese study was conducted by Shi Zhengli, a well-known Chinese virologist from the Guangzhou Academy of Sciences. Shi is an expert in bat coronaviruses and previously worked at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). The WIV has been linked to theories about the origins of COVID-19, but Shi has repeatedly denied any lab leak claims.

With the rise of infectious diseases, scientists are closely monitoring new viruses in animals. While HKU5-CoV-2 does not currently pose a major threat, it highlights the need for continued research and surveillance to prevent future pandemics. The discovery also raises important questions about wildlife and human interactions and how viruses jump from animals to humans.

A Look Back at COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic began in December 2019 when the novel coronavirus was first detected in China. By early 2020, it spread globally, leading the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare it a pandemic. As of February 2025, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused over 7 million deaths worldwide, making it one of the deadliest health crises in history.

While the discovery of HKU5-CoV-2 is scientifically important, it is not an immediate cause for alarm. For now, global health experts are keeping a close watch on emerging viruses to better prepare for any future outbreaks.

