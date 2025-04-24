ETV Bharat / health

The Real Reason More Women Experience Stomach Problems And Digestive Issues Than Men

Your intestines might be listening to your ovaries more than you think ( Getty Images )

Stomach problems may seem universal, but when you look closer, a pattern emerges. Women are far more likely to suffer from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), bloating, constipation, and gut sensitivity than men. Why? The answer lies in hormonal fluctuations, the gut-brain connection, and conditions like PCOS and menopause that affect female digestive health. Your intestines might be listening to your ovaries more than you think. This isn’t just anecdotal, it’s a physiological reality supported by science and data.

Women are twice as likely as men to be diagnosed with IBS (according to a 2018 study published in the Journal of Neurogastroenterology and Motility). IBS is the kind of disorder that defies neat categorization. It’s not deadly, but it’s disruptive. It affects quality of life, mental health, and daily functioning. And for some reason, it’s far more common in women.

That disparity becomes noticeable after puberty, and often diminishes after menopause. Which suggests that sex hormones (estrogen and progesterone) play a starring role. But what do these reproductive hormones have to do with the stomach?

Quite a lot, as it turns out.

The Hormonal Rhythm of the Gut

Let’s start with the menstrual cycle. Women with IBS often report flare-ups around their periods, when hormone levels are fluctuating wildly. This isn’t psychosomatic. It’s physiological.

Says Dr. Komal Bhadu, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecologist, Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, “Hormones like estrogen and progesterone influence how food moves through the digestive tract. At certain points in the cycle, lower estrogen levels slow down gut motility, leading to constipation. At other points, sudden changes in hormones may speed it up, leading to diarrhea.”

This hormonal volatility also affects pain sensitivity. Lower estrogen levels mean a lower pain threshold, which makes cramps, bloating, and abdominal pain feel worse. Estrogen also helps regulate serotonin, the “feel-good” neurotransmitter (70% of which is produced in the gut). When estrogen dips, serotonin does too. Mood worsens and digestion stumbles. It’s not just what’s going on in the intestines, but how the brain interprets those sensations. And that takes us to the gut-brain axis.

The Gut-Brain Connection

Imagine your stomach as a second brain, because that’s precisely how modern science describes it. The gut-brain axis is a two-way communication superhighway linking your digestive system to your central nervous system. And the traffic on that highway is heavily regulated by hormones.