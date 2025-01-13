Why Your Blood Pressure Rises In Winter And What You Can Do To Manage It

As temperatures drop, our bodies adapt in fascinating ways, some beneficial and others less so. Among these responses is vasoconstriction, a natural defence mechanism where blood vessels constrict to preserve core body heat. This process, however, comes at a price: elevated blood pressure.
Reduced physical activity, weight gain from festive indulgences and a tendency toward saltier comfort foods all compound the issue. Says Dr. Pramod Bhanudas Narkhede, Consultant – Cardiology at Manipal Hospital Kharadi, Pune, “Cold temperatures can increase stress on the heart, and combined with lifestyle changes during winter, this can pose risks for those prone to hypertension.”
Why Winter Raises Blood Pressure
The science is straightforward: when your blood vessels constrict to maintain warmth, the heart works harder to pump blood through narrower pathways, leading to higher blood pressure. But it’s not just the weather. Sedentary habits, higher sodium intake and even dehydration in winter add to the problem.
“Dehydration makes blood thicker, increasing the heart's workload,” Dr. Narkhede says. "That’s why staying hydrated is as important in winter as it is in summer.”
Ways To Manage Blood Pressure In The Cold
Managing blood pressure during winter is less about reacting to the cold, and more about adopting a proactive lifestyle that mitigates seasonal risks.
1. Stay Warm and Protected
“Keeping your body warm is crucial,” says Dr. Narkhede. Wear layers, including hats, scarves, and gloves, to protect against the chill. “Warm clothing helps relax blood vessels, reducing stress on the heart.”
2. Embrace Indoor Exercise
Physical activity remains vital in winter, even if outdoor options are limited. Yoga, Pilates, or treadmill sessions can help improve circulation and keep the heart strong. “Regular exercise strengthens the heart and supports healthy blood pressure,” Dr. Narkhede advises.
3. Prioritize A Heart-Healthy Diet
Your plate plays a pivotal role in managing blood pressure. Include potassium-rich foods like bananas and oranges, vegetables like spinach and sweet potatoes, lean proteins, and whole grains. Dr. Narkhede recommends fenugreek leaves or seeds, “They are high in fibre and naturally low in salt, making them heart-friendly.”
4. Stay Hydrated
“People often forget to drink water in winter because the sensation of thirst diminishes,” says Dr. Narkhede. “But hydration is crucial to prevent thicker blood, which adds strain to the heart.” Aim to drink water consistently throughout the day.
5. Manage Stress
Psychological stress is a hidden culprit behind high blood pressure. Incorporating meditation, deep breathing techniques and mindfulness practices can reduce mental strain and improve heart health.
6. Get Adequate Sleep
Quality sleep is a game-changer for heart health. “Seven to nine hours of sleep each night helps maintain normal blood pressure levels,” Dr. Narkhede points out.
7. Monitor Blood Pressure Regularly
Winter can cause fluctuations in blood pressure, making regular monitoring essential. “Tracking your numbers helps catch issues early and take necessary action,” Dr. Narkhede explains.
8. Limit Alcohol and Tobacco
Holiday celebrations often lead to overindulgence, but excessive alcohol consumption and smoking can elevate blood pressure. “Reduce alcohol intake and avoid tobacco products, which narrow blood vessels and increase cardiovascular risk,” advises Dr. Narkhede.
Winter may bring its own set of challenges for managing blood pressure, but it also offers opportunities for positive change. From staying warm to eating mindfully, small adjustments can yield significant benefits.
