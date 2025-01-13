ETV Bharat / health

Why Your Blood Pressure Rises In Winter And What You Can Do To Manage It

As temperatures drop, our bodies adapt in fascinating ways, some beneficial and others less so. Among these responses is vasoconstriction, a natural defence mechanism where blood vessels constrict to preserve core body heat. This process, however, comes at a price: elevated blood pressure.

Reduced physical activity, weight gain from festive indulgences and a tendency toward saltier comfort foods all compound the issue. Says Dr. Pramod Bhanudas Narkhede, Consultant – Cardiology at Manipal Hospital Kharadi, Pune, “Cold temperatures can increase stress on the heart, and combined with lifestyle changes during winter, this can pose risks for those prone to hypertension.”

Why Winter Raises Blood Pressure

The science is straightforward: when your blood vessels constrict to maintain warmth, the heart works harder to pump blood through narrower pathways, leading to higher blood pressure. But it’s not just the weather. Sedentary habits, higher sodium intake and even dehydration in winter add to the problem.

“Dehydration makes blood thicker, increasing the heart's workload,” Dr. Narkhede says. "That’s why staying hydrated is as important in winter as it is in summer.”

Ways To Manage Blood Pressure In The Cold

Managing blood pressure during winter is less about reacting to the cold, and more about adopting a proactive lifestyle that mitigates seasonal risks.

1. Stay Warm and Protected

“Keeping your body warm is crucial,” says Dr. Narkhede. Wear layers, including hats, scarves, and gloves, to protect against the chill. “Warm clothing helps relax blood vessels, reducing stress on the heart.”

2. Embrace Indoor Exercise

Physical activity remains vital in winter, even if outdoor options are limited. Yoga, Pilates, or treadmill sessions can help improve circulation and keep the heart strong. “Regular exercise strengthens the heart and supports healthy blood pressure,” Dr. Narkhede advises.

3. Prioritize A Heart-Healthy Diet

Your plate plays a pivotal role in managing blood pressure. Include potassium-rich foods like bananas and oranges, vegetables like spinach and sweet potatoes, lean proteins, and whole grains. Dr. Narkhede recommends fenugreek leaves or seeds, “They are high in fibre and naturally low in salt, making them heart-friendly.”