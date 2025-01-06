Health Alert: Bengaluru Baby With No Travel History Tests Positive For HMPV, First Case In India

An 8-month-old child in Bengaluru has tested positive for Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), sparking concerns amid reports of a surge in cases in China. The child, who does not have any travel history, is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in the city, according to the Karnataka Health Department.
The case has been reported to the Union Health Ministry, with the health department confirming the positive test results. However, officials have not yet determined whether the strain identified in Bengaluru matches the one causing the spike in China.
On January 4, Chinese authorities downplayed concerns about rising HMPV cases, describing it as an “annual seasonal reoccurrence.” A spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry attributed the surge to the winter season and assured tourists and citizens that it remains safe to travel in the country.
India’s Vigilance on HMPV
Meanwhile, India’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has stated that it is closely monitoring respiratory infections and seasonal influenza cases across the country. In light of the reports from China, the agency is working in coordination with international health organizations to track developments related to HMPV.
“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and validate information and developments accordingly,” a senior official from the NCDC told PTI.
Expert Advice
Director General of Health Services Dr. Atul Goel reassured the public, stating that HMPV is similar to other respiratory viruses that cause common cold-like symptoms.
“It could cause flu-like symptoms in the young and the very old,” Dr. Goel said. He urged the public to follow basic precautions to prevent respiratory infections, including avoiding close contact with others when experiencing cough or cold symptoms.
“People should follow respiratory etiquette and take normal medicines for cold and fever as needed,” Dr. Goel advised.
What Is HMPV?
HMPV is a respiratory virus that primarily affects the upper and lower respiratory tracts. While most cases present mild symptoms such as cough, runny nose, and fever, it can lead to more severe conditions like pneumonia in young children, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals.
Experts recommend general preventive measures, such as hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, and avoiding contact with those who are unwell, to minimize the risk of infection. Vigilance remains key to ensuring the safety and well-being of the population.
