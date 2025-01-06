ETV Bharat / health

Health Alert: Bengaluru Baby With No Travel History Tests Positive For HMPV, First Case In India

The first HMPV case in India has been detected in Bengaluru ( Freepik )

An 8-month-old child in Bengaluru has tested positive for Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), sparking concerns amid reports of a surge in cases in China. The child, who does not have any travel history, is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in the city, according to the Karnataka Health Department.

The case has been reported to the Union Health Ministry, with the health department confirming the positive test results. However, officials have not yet determined whether the strain identified in Bengaluru matches the one causing the spike in China.

On January 4, Chinese authorities downplayed concerns about rising HMPV cases, describing it as an “annual seasonal reoccurrence.” A spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry attributed the surge to the winter season and assured tourists and citizens that it remains safe to travel in the country.

India’s Vigilance on HMPV

Meanwhile, India’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has stated that it is closely monitoring respiratory infections and seasonal influenza cases across the country. In light of the reports from China, the agency is working in coordination with international health organizations to track developments related to HMPV.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and validate information and developments accordingly,” a senior official from the NCDC told PTI.

Expert Advice