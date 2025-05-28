ETV Bharat / health

Chamomile Tea For Good Sleep and Tulsi Tea For Stronger Immunity: 6 Caffeine-free Teas For Your Wellness

Beyond your classic cup of chai, there’s a growing buzz around herbal teas (natural infusions made from flowers, herbs, and roots). These caffeine-free brews come with a side of wellness benefits, backed by both ancient wisdom and modern science. Herbal teas are little wellness rituals you can easily include in your day.

1. Chamomile Tea For Sleep and Stress

Known for its calming properties, this floral tea is often used as a bedtime drink. Research published in the Complementary Therapies in Medicine found that chamomile tea may help improve sleep quality and reduce symptoms of depression in postpartum women. Another study in Phytomedicine suggested chamomile extract may have anti-anxiety effects.

Good for: Relaxation, mild anxiety, better sleep.

2. Peppermint Tea For Digestion and Headaches

Peppermint tea (Getty Images)

Refreshing and cooling, peppermint tea is a go-to for soothing stomach troubles. Studies show that peppermint oil can relieve symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). While the tea isn’t as concentrated, it still carries digestive benefits. It’s also been used traditionally to help ease tension headaches.

Good for: Indigestion, bloating, nausea, mild headaches.

3. Ginger-Lemon Tea For Immunity and Inflammation

Ginger-lemon tea (Getty Images)

This spicy-sour combo packs a punch. Ginger has long been used in Ayurvedic and traditional medicine, and studies support its anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting effects. Lemons are rich in vitamin C, which helps the body fight infections. Together, they make a great daily detox drink with a few drops of honey.