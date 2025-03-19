The World’s Most Expensive Mango From Japan Is Now Growing in India, Will Miyazaki Mango Replace Alphonso As The King Of Mangoes?

On the surface, a mango is a tropical fruit, deliciously sweet, and one of India’s most beloved summer indulgences. But a version of the fruit so rare is here that it commands the price tag reserved for diamonds or fine wine. Enter the Miyazaki mango, a fruit so valuable that it has left foodies scrambling for a taste.

At the recent Krishi Mahotsav in Nanded, farmers and agricultural enthusiasts marveled at the success of Sumanbai Gaikwad, a farmer from Bhosi village who has managed to cultivate the world-famous Miyazaki mango. Her success raises an interesting question: Could this be the start of an agricultural trend among Indian farmers? Given India’s mango-friendly climate, labour force, and expertise in horticulture, it’s not inconceivable that Miyazaki mango cultivation could take off in a big way.

What Are Miyazaki Mangoes?

Originally cultivated in Miyazaki Prefecture in Japan's Kyushu province, these mangoes are known for their deep red or purplish colour. They are in stark contrast to the familiar yellow-orange tones of Indian mangoes. The fruit is also called Taiyo no Tamago (Egg of the Sun) in Japan. It is cultivated with almost obsessive care: wrapped in nets, grown under specific sunlight conditions, and hand-harvested only when it meets strict quality criteria.

Miyazaki mangoes are cultivated with obsessive care (ETV Bharat)

Miyazaki mangoes are unparalleled in sweetness, with a sugar content of 15% or more (compared to Alphonso mangoes, which hover around 12-14%). It also has a juicier, melt-in-your-mouth texture, making it a sought-after delicacy in high-end restaurants and fruit boutiques in Japan.

Why Are Miyazaki Mangoes So Expensive?

A single Miyazaki mango can sell for anywhere between ₹8,000 and ₹2.5 lakh in Japan, depending on its quality. But what makes it so pricey? Labour-Intensive Cultivation – These mangoes are not mass-produced. Each fruit is individually wrapped, monitored, and nurtured to achieve perfection. Farmers meticulously check sugar content, weight, and colour before the mango is deemed fit for sale. Limited Availability – Unlike other mangoes that grow in abundance, Miyazaki mangoes are rare. They are primarily cultivated in southern Japan, and only a limited number of mangoes make the cut for commercial sale. Symbol of Prestige – In Japan, gifting high-quality fruit is a tradition, and the Miyazaki mango has become a status symbol. They are often bought for corporate gifts, weddings, and celebrations. Strict Quality Control – Every Miyazaki mango undergoes rigorous checks before it reaches the market. It must weigh at least 350 gm, have an exceptionally smooth texture, and meet precise sugar content standards. If it falls short in any category, it does not get the prestigious “Egg of the Sun” certification.

Health Benefits of Miyazaki Mangoes

Beyond their luxurious status, Miyazaki mangoes are packed with health benefits:

Rich in Antioxidants – These mangoes contain beta-carotene and folic acid, which help protect cells from damage and improve skin health.

– These mangoes contain beta-carotene and folic acid, which help protect cells from damage and improve skin health. Boosts Immunity – High in Vitamin C and Vitamin A, Miyazaki mangoes help strengthen the immune system.

– High in Vitamin C and Vitamin A, Miyazaki mangoes help strengthen the immune system. Good for Eye Health – The fruit contains lutein and zeaxanthin, two powerful compounds that promote good vision and reduce the risk of age-related eye disorders.

– The fruit contains lutein and zeaxanthin, two powerful compounds that promote good vision and reduce the risk of age-related eye disorders. Supports Digestion – Like most mangoes, Miyazaki mangoes are rich in dietary fibre.

– Like most mangoes, Miyazaki mangoes are rich in dietary fibre. Natural Energy Booster – With a high sugar content, they provide an instant energy boost, making them an ideal post-workout snack or afternoon pick-me-up.

Challenges In Growing Them

Japanese farmers follow meticulous protocols, and replicating those conditions in India (where farming is often done on a larger scale) will be difficult. There’s also the question of market demand. While high-end consumers in India might be willing to pay a premium for an exotic mango, will it be enough to make Miyazaki cultivation profitable for farmers?

Much like Basmati rice, Darjeeling tea, and Alphonso mangoes, Miyazaki mangoes could become another feather in India’s agricultural cap if our farmers do manage to cross these hurdles. For now, we can dream of the day when these red treasures make their way to local fruit markets, ready to be savoured not just by billionaires in Tokyo, but by mango lovers across India.