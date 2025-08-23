ETV Bharat / health

Health Benefits Of Jaadu Ki Jhappi, Hugging Someone Might Be The Best Medicine We Have

What is it about hugs? Why do we cry when someone hugs us at just the right moment? Why does an embrace from a child, or a lover, or even a stranger in a time of grief, feel like it might glue you back together?

Science has some wonderfully nerdy answers.

What Actually Happens When You Hug

When you hug someone for more than 20 seconds (what scientists adorably call “a sustained embrace”) your brain releases a flood of oxytocin, often nicknamed the “love hormone.” It’s the same chemical that helps mothers bond with babies, dogs bond with owners, and couples bond with each other. But that’s just the opening act. A good hug also lowers your cortisol levels, which is science-speak for reducing stress. Blood pressure drops. Heart rate slows. Muscles unclench. It’s like your body reads the hug as a signal: “You’re safe now. You can stop bracing for impact.”

The benefits go beyond stress relief. Regular hugging has been linked to:

Better sleep

Lower risk of heart disease

Fewer colds (hugs are an immune booster)

Improved emotional regulation

Increased trust and empathy in relationships

Touch is medicine. And in our post-COVID world of elbow bumps and air kisses, many of us are more starved for it than we realize.

The Skin-Hungry Species

Here’s something fun and slightly odd: human skin is not just a covering; it’s a social organ. It’s loaded with specialized nerve fibers called C-tactile afferents, which are designed specifically to respond to gentle, stroking touch. That means our bodies are literally wired to feel better when touched kindly.