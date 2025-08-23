Health Benefits Of Jaadu Ki Jhappi, Hugging Someone Might Be The Best Medicine We Have

What is it about hugs? Why do we cry when someone hugs us at just the right moment? Why does an embrace from a child, or a lover, or even a stranger in a time of grief, feel like it might glue you back together?
Science has some wonderfully nerdy answers.
What Actually Happens When You Hug
When you hug someone for more than 20 seconds (what scientists adorably call “a sustained embrace”) your brain releases a flood of oxytocin, often nicknamed the “love hormone.” It’s the same chemical that helps mothers bond with babies, dogs bond with owners, and couples bond with each other. But that’s just the opening act. A good hug also lowers your cortisol levels, which is science-speak for reducing stress. Blood pressure drops. Heart rate slows. Muscles unclench. It’s like your body reads the hug as a signal: “You’re safe now. You can stop bracing for impact.”
The benefits go beyond stress relief. Regular hugging has been linked to:
- Better sleep
- Lower risk of heart disease
- Fewer colds (hugs are an immune booster)
- Improved emotional regulation
- Increased trust and empathy in relationships
Touch is medicine. And in our post-COVID world of elbow bumps and air kisses, many of us are more starved for it than we realize.
The Skin-Hungry Species
Here’s something fun and slightly odd: human skin is not just a covering; it’s a social organ. It’s loaded with specialized nerve fibers called C-tactile afferents, which are designed specifically to respond to gentle, stroking touch. That means our bodies are literally wired to feel better when touched kindly.
Anthropologists believe hugging, holding, and stroking go all the way back to early primates grooming each other: a kind of ancient wellness ritual that kept peace in the troop. In fact, if you watch chimps at a sanctuary, they don’t just fling bananas at each other. They hug. They cuddle. They hold each other when one is sick or sad.
We do it too... when we’re not trapped behind phones or carrying tote bags full of existential dread!
How Many Hugs Do You Need?
Psychotherapist Virginia Satir famously said:
“We need four hugs a day for survival, eight for maintenance, and twelve for growth.”
This isn’t just motivational poster fluff. Researchers have found that people who receive frequent, affectionate touch are less prone to anxiety and depression, have stronger relationships, and even recover from illness faster.
Twelve hugs might sound like a lot. But a hug doesn’t have to be romantic. It doesn’t even have to be long. A quick squeeze from a friend, a bear-hug from your grandma, a warm pat on the back from a colleague... they all count.
Not everyone is a natural hugger, of course. Cultural norms vary. Personal trauma can complicate touch. Some people would rather high-five a porcupine than engage in prolonged physical contact. However, go ahead and hug someone today. Hug your friend, your dog, your kid, your friends. Do it earnestly, sideways or full frontal. You never know when a hug will become the thing someone remembers forever.
Sources:
Read more: