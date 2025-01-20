ETV Bharat / health

Health Alert: Excess Weight Gain In Early Pregnancy Impacts Your Baby’s Future, Says Study

According to a new study by researchers at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the US, excessive weight gain in the first trimester could lead to higher fat accumulation in a foetus’s abdomen and upper arms. These are tiny clues that could predict big challenges ahead, like adult obesity and heart disease. This research, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, sheds light on a subtle but crucial factor in prenatal health: when weight gain occurs, not just how much.

Led by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, the team examined data from over 2,600 singleton pregnancies. Using detailed 3D ultrasounds performed at various stages, they tracked how maternal weight gain affected foetal growth.

Pregnant people who gained more than 2 kg during the first trimester had foetuses with notably larger abdominal circumferences and thicker upper arm fat than those who gained weight within the recommended range. Surprisingly, these differences persisted throughout pregnancy, even if weight gain slowed or normalized in the second and third trimesters.

Researcher Dr. Brianna Moore says, “It’s not just about total weight gain during pregnancy but rather when the weight is gained. Early excess weight gain may set a pattern for foetal fat storage that lasts through birth and potentially into adulthood.”

Why Timing Matters

What makes these findings particularly eye-opening is the focus on timing rather than cumulative weight gain. Most previous studies have linked overall pregnancy weight gain with higher birthweights, which in turn can increase the likelihood of adult obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. But by zeroing in on the first trimester, this research highlights a critical window where intervention could make a long-term difference.

Your baby's health in later life is dependent on your health during pregnancy, says a new study (Freepik)

The researchers believe this insight could reshape how healthcare providers address weight management during pregnancy. Early guidance on healthy eating and exercise might reduce excessive foetal growth, helping to lower the risk of future metabolic conditions.