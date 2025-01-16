Expert Advice For Parents On Preventing Asthma Attacks In Children During Winter

The cold season brings with it a unique set of challenges for children with asthma. The dry, chilly air can turn a manageable condition into a source of anxiety for parents and discomfort for their children. The becomes even more complicated during winter due to environmental triggers.
Says Dr. Abhijeet Singh, Senior Consultant in Respiratory Medicine & Critical Care at Sharda Care - Healthcity, “Asthma can worsen during the cold season due to increased exposure to cold, dry air, which irritates the airways.”
Cold air doesn’t just cause discomfort, it can spark wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath, making every breath feel like a challenge. Adds Dr. Mubashshir Khan, Consultant in Neonatology at Manipal Hospital, Baner in Pune, “Covering a child’s nose and mouth with a scarf or mask can help keep the air they breathe warm and moist, preventing asthma attacks.” This simple step creates a protective barrier between the cold air and a child’s sensitive respiratory system.
Create A Warm and Safe Indoor Environment
The indoors (often considered a haven from the cold) can carry its own asthma triggers. Dry air from heaters, dust, and even mould can worsen symptoms. Using a humidifier can help maintain a comfortable level of moisture in the air. Dr. Singh advises, “Maintaining a warm temperature and utilizing a humidifier indoors can keep the air from drying out too much, which can exacerbate asthma.”
Parents should also focus on controlling indoor asthma triggers. Regular cleaning to remove dust, pet dander, and mould is essential. Dr. Khan says, “Identifying asthma triggers in the house and eliminating them can prevent flare-ups.”
Emergency Preparedness
Asthma management relies heavily on adherence to prescribed medication. Both experts stress the importance of following a doctor’s instructions regarding inhalers and nebulizers. Dr. Singh notes, “Promote regular use of asthma medication and inhalers as directed by a medical professional.”
Having a short-acting inhaler readily available is crucial for emergencies. Dr. Khan recommends creating an asthma action plan in consultation with a doctor, which outlines steps to take during an attack and ensures that medications are managed effectively.
Monitor and Prevent Triggers
Monitoring asthma symptoms closely allows parents to identify patterns and triggers. Keeping a journal of symptoms, as Dr. Khan suggests, can help parents and doctors tailor a child’s care plan. “It’s very important to keep track of asthma symptoms so that triggers can be noticed and treatment advised accordingly,” he explains.
Vaccinations are another critical aspect of prevention. Respiratory infections like the flu or pneumonia can worsen asthma symptoms. Dr. Singh underscores, “Flu and pneumonia vaccinations are important for children with asthma. Parents should consult their healthcare provider to ensure their child is up-to-date on these vaccines.”
Building a strong immune system is a key defence against asthma flare-ups during winter. A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables and hydration boosts immunity, giving children the resilience they need. Dr. Khan highlights, “A healthy immune system will help children with asthma stay strong during the cold season.”
Physical activity is equally important. While outdoor activities may need to be limited in cold weather, indoor exercises can help strengthen breathing muscles and improve lung function.
Dr. Singh says, “Asthma can be effectively managed when parents take an active role in following medical advice and making simple adjustments to their child’s routine.”
8 Tips for Managing Asthma in Your Child This Season
- Cover Up: Use scarves or masks to keep inhaled air warm and moist.
- Use a Humidifier: Maintain indoor air moisture to prevent dryness.
- Follow Medication Plans: Stick to prescribed inhalers and nebulizers.
- Create an Action Plan: Work with a doctor to prepare for potential asthma attacks.
- Vaccinate: Protect against flu and pneumonia with timely vaccinations.
- Boost Immunity: Offer a healthy diet and ensure hydration.
- Stay Active Indoors: Encourage exercises that strengthen lung function.
- Control Triggers: Regularly clean the house to reduce dust, mould and pet fur.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.
Read more: