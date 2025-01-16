ETV Bharat / health

Expert Advice For Parents On Preventing Asthma Attacks In Children During Winter

The cold season brings with it a unique set of challenges for children with asthma. The dry, chilly air can turn a manageable condition into a source of anxiety for parents and discomfort for their children. The becomes even more complicated during winter due to environmental triggers.

Says Dr. Abhijeet Singh, Senior Consultant in Respiratory Medicine & Critical Care at Sharda Care - Healthcity, “Asthma can worsen during the cold season due to increased exposure to cold, dry air, which irritates the airways.”

Cold air doesn’t just cause discomfort, it can spark wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath, making every breath feel like a challenge. Adds Dr. Mubashshir Khan, Consultant in Neonatology at Manipal Hospital, Baner in Pune, “Covering a child’s nose and mouth with a scarf or mask can help keep the air they breathe warm and moist, preventing asthma attacks.” This simple step creates a protective barrier between the cold air and a child’s sensitive respiratory system.

Create A Warm and Safe Indoor Environment

The indoors (often considered a haven from the cold) can carry its own asthma triggers. Dry air from heaters, dust, and even mould can worsen symptoms. Using a humidifier can help maintain a comfortable level of moisture in the air. Dr. Singh advises, “Maintaining a warm temperature and utilizing a humidifier indoors can keep the air from drying out too much, which can exacerbate asthma.”

Parents should also focus on controlling indoor asthma triggers. Regular cleaning to remove dust, pet dander, and mould is essential. Dr. Khan says, “Identifying asthma triggers in the house and eliminating them can prevent flare-ups.”

Emergency Preparedness