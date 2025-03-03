ETV Bharat / health

Struggling With Headaches During Ramadan? Here’s How to Avoid Migraines While Fasting

Avoid headaches while fasting during Ramadan with these tips ( Getty Images )

Long hours without food and water, disrupted sleep, and caffeine withdrawal can all contribute to debilitating headaches. Understanding the triggers and taking proactive steps can help ensure a smoother fasting experience.

Why Are Migraines Common During Ramadan?

Fasting alters daily routines, leading to changes in blood sugar levels, hydration, and sleep; three major factors that influence migraine frequency and severity. Dehydration, in particular, is a key trigger, because a lack of fluids can cause blood vessels in the brain to constrict, leading to headaches. Additionally, caffeine withdrawal for habitual tea and coffee drinkers can result in withdrawal headaches. Disrupted sleep patterns and inadequate nutrition during Suhoor and Iftar can further exacerbate migraine symptoms.

Dr. Lomesh Bhirud, Neurologist and Neuro-Interventionalist at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, provides key tips for managing migraines while fasting:

1. Stay Hydrated

Hydration is crucial to preventing migraine attacks. Ensure you drink plenty of fluids during non-fasting hours:

Consume at least 8-10 glasses of water between Iftar and Suhoor.

Incorporate hydrating foods like watermelon, cucumbers, and yoghurt into meals.

Avoid salty and fried foods that can dehydrate the body.

2. Plan a Balanced Suhoor Meal

To maintain stable blood sugar levels throughout the day, Suhoor should be a well-balanced meal: