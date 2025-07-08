What The Heart Attack Spike In Hassan Tells Us, And How India’s Genetic Blueprint Makes Heart Disease Hit Earlier And Harder

In the small yet historically rich district of Hassan in Karnataka, something unsettling is happening. Over the past 40 days, 22 people (most of them under the age of 45) have died suddenly of heart problems. Students, homemakers, teachers, and public servants: lives lost not in accidents or from prolonged illness, but from what seemed like random, fatal strikes of cardiac arrest.

The government has launched an investigation. Conspiracy theories abound: Was it the vaccine? Was it contaminated food? Was it stress? While social media and local gossip pursue scapegoats, scientists, if consulted, would point us elsewhere: our own DNA. History is not just about kings and wars. It is about the stories our bodies tell us — through genes, arteries, and organ systems — over generations. And what is unfolding in Hassan is not just a medical mystery; it is a lesson in the hidden history of our biology.

The Myth of the Healthy Young Indian

One of the most comforting (and dangerous) beliefs we hold is that youth equals health. A 26-year-old techie who jogs and eats “only cheat meals on weekends” is assumed to be safe from cardiac events. But science disagrees.

“We are increasingly seeing heart attacks in younger individuals — sometimes even in their 20s and 30s — where routine clinical tests don’t raise red flags,” says Dr Ramesh Menon, Director of Genomic Medicine & Personal Genomics at MedGenome. “The clinical parameters may not be out of range, but the underlying genetic risk is there.”

India, unlike many Western nations, has a long, complex history with heart disease. And not the kind that makes itself known slowly over decades. “It’s been proven in medical research that NCDs (non-communicable diseases) like hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular disease appear a decade earlier in Indian and South Asian populations,” Dr Menon explains.

According to a large-scale study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Indians have a 2 to 3 times higher chance of developing heart disease early compared to Western populations. So while the Hassan deaths have raised national alarm, Dr Menon sees them as part of a larger, slower crisis: “This isn’t an anomaly. It’s a magnifying glass.”

The Genetic Roulette

What makes this story even more complex and compelling is the interaction between genetics and lifestyle. According to Dr Menon, we can divide heart-related genetic risks into two buckets:

Rare inherited conditions , which can directly lead to sudden cardiac arrest.

, which can directly lead to sudden cardiac arrest. Common genetic variations, which don’t act alone but stack up over time, interacting with stress, poor sleep, diet, and lack of exercise.

If your great-uncle died at 48 from a sudden heart attack, it’s a biological breadcrumb.

“Genetic carriers are people who have a high genetic risk of heart disease. They may not show symptoms, but they are ticking time bombs,” says Menon.

You won’t always know it — not from your annual health check-up, not from your Apple Watch, not even from your six-pack abs. This is why genetic screening, he argues, should become as normal as checking your blood pressure. Especially in India, where family history is often ignored and where even slim people may have “visceral fat” (fat that doesn’t show up on the outside but surrounds organs and increases cardiac risk). “A Harvard Medical School study showed that lean-looking individuals may carry high-risk profiles,” Dr Menon warns.

The Invisible Knife

If DNA loads the gun, modern life pulls the trigger. The ICMR study also differentiated between rural and urban populations, and what it found is surprising: rural India is catching up, and fast. “Fast food, screen time, and stress are no longer just urban phenomena,” Dr Menon says. “Rural districts like Hassan now face the same environmental risks, but with weaker diagnostic infrastructure.”

Even as urban India does yoga and pops cholesterol pills, rural populations are vulnerable without knowing it. Dr Menon adds, “Many citizens living in rural India still don’t go for even basic check-ups. Add genetic risk to that, and it’s a recipe for disaster.”

Mental health plays a role too. The Medical Council of India recently acknowledged that stress and lack of sleep are emerging as major contributors to cardiac issues. But what if those stresses compound a genetic predisposition? “Our genes are not destiny,” Dr Menon says. “But they are context. If you have a certain risk profile, then lifestyle, diet, and mental health all matter more — not less.”

A Future of Precision

So what can be done — not just in Hassan, but across India? Dr Menon believes the time has come to normalise genetic testing. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime process. You do it once, and it tells you what you’re predisposed to. Not just for heart disease, but for diabetes, neurological conditions, and even exercise tolerance.” Such screening can categorise people into different risk profiles — especially those who look “fit” but may not be.

“Genetic testing can tell you whether your body can handle high-protein diets or heavy lifting at the gym. It’s about tailoring health interventions,” he says.

This is not science fiction. In Western nations, statins (cholesterol-lowering drugs) are sometimes prescribed to people who don’t even have high cholesterol, but who have a high genetic risk. “We need to rethink what preventive medicine means in India,” says Dr Menon. “It’s not just about reacting after someone dies. It’s about foreseeing.”

The deaths in Hassan may look like an isolated event. But they are not. They are the bleeding edge of an epidemic; not only of heart disease, but also of outdated medical thinking. They force us to ask questions beyond the usual ones. Not just “What did he eat?” but “What did he inherit?” Not just “Was he active?” but “Was his body designed to cope with stress?”

Our bodies are not only vessels of willpower or discipline but also repositories of evolutionary history, of inherited risks and hidden triggers. And while we may not control what we inherit, we can (with the right tools) control how we respond.

