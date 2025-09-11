Hand Eczema In Children, What Causes, Symptoms, And Simple Care Tips
Hand eczema in children may seem like a small skin problem, but if ignored, it can affect daily life and long-term skin health.
Published : September 11, 2025 at 2:42 PM IST
Did you know, hand eczema is becoming more common in children and can cause discomfort, itching, and daily challenges? It can steal their peace of mind and interfere with their daily routine. So, understanding the causes, symptoms, and management can help parents care for their child effectively. Read on to know more about this. Parents seek timely attention and improve the child’s well-being.
What Is Hand Eczema?
Hand eczema in children is a skin condition where the skin on the hands becomes dry, itchy, red, and sometimes cracked.
Says Mumbai-based dermatologist Dr Shareefa Chause, “It is an extremely common condition in children. Moreover, it can affect a child’s comfort, sleep, and even confidence. The child can feel stressed and anxious due to the constant dryness on their hands. Parents often mistake it for simple dryness or allergies, but hand eczema needs proper attention and care.”
Her advice to parents is to know the triggers, signs, and treatment, since that can make a big difference in preventing flare-ups and helping kids live more comfortably.
Causes
“It can be genetic. So, children with a family history of eczema, asthma, or allergies are more prone,” says Dr Chause. She adds that overuse of soaps, detergents, and sanitizers strips the skin’s natural oils. Frequent handwashing can lead to eczema, and allergens such as dust, pollen, pet dander, or certain foods can trigger flare-ups. Cold weather and dry air make eczema worse. Chemicals in cleaning products, perfumes, or even chalk and paints can irritate sensitive skin. Parents, keep these causes in mind and then seek timely attention without any further delay.
Watch out for these symptoms in your children:
- Red, inflamed patches on the hands
- Persistent itching, especially at night
- Dryness, scaling, and rough texture
- Cracks that may bleed or cause pain
- Fluid-filled blisters in severe cases
Complications
If not treated at the right time, eczema can lead to infections due to scratching and broken skin, pain, and difficulty in writing, playing, or holding objects, stress, embarrassment, or low confidence in your child. Furthermore, chronic eczema persists into adulthood.
- Tips To Keep In Mind
- Experts advise fragrance-free, gentle creams after washing hands for children.
- Limit the use of harsh soaps or sanitizers.
- Use cotton gloves under plastic gloves when kids help with washing or painting.
- Keep track of foods, chemicals, or weather changes that worsen symptoms and report them to the doctor.
- Use gloves during cold weather to prevent dryness and irritation.
- Consult a dermatologist for persistent eczema.
- Teach children not to scratch and to pat itchy areas instead.
References:
- https://linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrieve/pii/S2666328723000354
- https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40272-023-00574-x
Read more: