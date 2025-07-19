Half Fry Or Sunny Side Up Eggs Are Not Bad For Cholesterol Levels: Here's What Study And Expert Have To Say

From poached to pan-fried, when it comes to eggs, it’s all sunny side up, as new research from the University of South Australia confirms that this breakfast favourite won’t crack your cholesterol.
Long blamed for high cholesterol, eggs have been beaten up for their assumed role in cardiovascular disease (CVD). Now, UniSA researchers have shown definitively that it’s not dietary cholesterol in eggs but the saturated fat in our diets that’s the real heart health concern.
In a world-first study, researchers examined the independent effects of dietary cholesterol and saturated fat on LDL cholesterol (the ‘bad’ kind), finding that eating two eggs a day – as part of a high cholesterol but low saturated fat diet – can actually reduce LDL levels and lower the risk of heart disease.
CVD is the leading cause of death worldwide, responsible for nearly 18 million deaths each year. In Australia, one person dies from CVD every 12 minutes, accounting for one in four of deaths nationwide. Lead researcher, UniSA’s Professor Jon Buckley, says it’s time to rethink the reputation of eggs.“Eggs have long been unfairly cracked by outdated dietary advice,” Prof Buckley says. “They’re unique – high in cholesterol, yes, but low in saturated fat. Yet it’s their cholesterol level that has often caused people to question their place in a healthy diet. In this study, we separated the effects of cholesterol and saturated fat, finding that high dietary cholesterol from eggs, when eaten as part of a low saturated fat diet, does not raise bad cholesterol levels," confirms the researcher.
Instead, he said, it was the saturated fat that was the real driver of cholesterol elevation.“You could say we’ve delivered hard-boiled evidence in defence of the humble egg." So, when it comes to a cooked breakfast, it’s not the eggs you need to worry about – it’s the extra serve of bacon or the side of sausage that’s more likely to impact your heart health.
According to Nutritionist Anupama Mishra, Sunny side up or half-fried eggs are not inherently bad for cholesterol, but it depends on the quantity consumed, your overall diet, and existing cholesterol levels.
"Half Fry is popular in India which we also call sunny side up eggs. They are not bad if consumed in moderation and as part of a balanced diet. But if you have existing cholesterol issues, consult your doctor or nutritionist for personalised advice," suggests the nutritionist.
Here are some key points:
Egg yolk contains cholesterol: About 186 mg per egg. However, for most people, dietary cholesterol has less impact on blood cholesterol compared to saturated and trans fats.
Method matters: Sunny side up or half-fry uses minimal oil if done right, which is better than deep-fried or heavily buttered versions.
Portion control: For most healthy individuals, up to one egg per day is generally considered safe.
Balance with diet: If the rest of your diet is high in saturated fats, processed meats, and low in fiber, even moderate egg consumption can contribute to higher LDL (bad cholesterol).
For people with high cholesterol or heart disease:
Limit whole eggs to 3-4 per week, or opt for egg whites which contain no cholesterol.
Use healthy oils like olive oil in minimal amounts for frying.
